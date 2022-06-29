How Does Mariah Carey Really Feel About Nick Cannon's Ever-Growing Family?

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's A-list love story sadly didn't pan out the way they may have hoped for in 2008, when they married, per Brides. During their time together, they had two kids— twins Monroe and Moroccan. Cannon and Carey separated in 2014. They officially filed for divorce in 2016. Brides reports that Carey touched on the split in her book, sharing why things went down as they did. "Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did). It was tough," she said.

Since they went their separate ways, Cannon hasn't wed again, but he certainly has welcomed a few more children into the world. As per Parade, the "Wild'n Out" host has quite a brood of kiddos including twins Monroe and Moroccan, with Carey. He and Brittany Bell share two kids — ​​Golden "Sagon" and Powerful Queen, while he and Abby De La Rosa also have a set of twins. Cannon and Alyssa Scott had one child together, baby Zen, who tragically passed away at five months old. Cannon and model Bre Tiesi also have a little one on the way.

On June 3, Abby De La Rosa also announced that she and Cannon were expecting their third child together, just ahead of the birth of Tiesi's first child with the rapper. One can only imagine how Carey feels about her ex's ever-growing squad.