Nick Cannon Opens Up After The Tragic Loss Of His Son

No parent should ever have to bury their child. Unfortunately, that was the reality for Nick Cannon, who tragically lost his son Zen — whom he shared with model Alyssa Scott — on December 5, 2021, as a result of a brain tumor, according to People. The five-month-old was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioma back in August 2021, just a few short months before he died.

The father of six initially broke the news in front of a live audience during his segment "Pic of the Day" on the "The Nick Cannon Show." With tears in his eyes, the actor dedicated the episode to his son. "We called him 'Z Chilling,'" Cannon shared. "He was always smiling, always having, just the most beautiful spirit."

While the unbearable pain is still so fresh, the "Wild 'N Out" host is making sure he keeps the memory of his son Zen alive.