The Tragic Death Of Nick Cannon's 5-Month Old Son

It's not very often that Nick Cannon gets serious on the "Nick Cannon Show," seeing how it's the kind of talk show designed to bring out the laughs. However, the television personality had a somber announcement when he revealed a painful family loss. Cannon told his viewers that his 5-month-old son Zen, who he shared with model Alyssa Scott, had died of a form of brain cancer called Hydrocephalus, according to ET.

"I always noticed, he had like... a sinus thing, a cough and so I wanted to check it out," Cannon shared. "He always had this real interesting breathing and then, by the time he was two months old, I noticed... he got nice sized head — I called it a Cannon head," he continued. "We didn't think anything about it... But I really wanted to take him to the doctor to get the breathing and the sinuses checked out. We thought it would be a routine process."

And while a lot of people are so surprised that Cannon returned to work so soon after the death of his son, he says this is his reasoning behind it.