The Untold Truth Of LeBron James

LeBron James is no stranger to basketball fans, and his stats speak for themselves. King James, as he's been nicknamed, can boast several NBA championships, while playing with the Miami Heat (in 2012 and again in 2013), the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), and the Los Angeles Lakers (2020). In 2023, he made NBA history by breaking the scoring record that had stood for 39 years. Outside the NBA, James also distinguished himself as a member of the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team, winning bronze at the 2004 games in Athens, and then winning the gold medal, twice, in 2008 in Beijing and again in London in 2012.

His accomplishments on the court are more than enough to cement his status as one of the all-time greats, yet his achievements as an athlete represent just a fraction of the cultural impact he's had, on a scale far beyond sports. For example, he's become a major player in Hollywood, both behind the camera and onscreen, headlining the big-budget sequel "Space Jam: A New Legacy" (sharing the screen with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck), and a supporting role in Amy Schumer's cinematic debut, "Trainwreck." James is also the author of several books, including his memoir, "Shooting Stars" (co-authored by journalist Buzz Bissinger), and the children's books "I Promise," and "We Are Family."

Yet that's really just scratching the surface. To find out even more, read on to discover the untold truth of LeBron James.