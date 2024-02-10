3 Signs Justin Bieber Will Join Usher At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl LVIII fever continues to mount as the clock ticks down to the Kansas City Chiefs' face-off against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. Still, some couldn't care less about the game; they're more interested in spotting Taylor Swift in the stands, drinking beer, eating wings, and enjoying the Super Bowl halftime show. And this year, the halftime show anticipation has peaked as rumors swirl that Justin Bieber will join Usher onstage.

One thing's for sure: given the unbelievable price of Super Bowl LVIII tickets — $9,000 and change, according to Time — fans will expect top-notch entertainment. The Super Bowl rarely disappoints on that front. In addition to being the biggest sporting event of the year, it's also one of the biggest music events, as the creme de la creme of the entertainment world takes the stage year after year.

Usher has some way to go if he wants to top Rihanna's record-breaking performance in 2023. RiRi set a new Guinness World Record for the most-watched halftime show in history after an astounding 121.017 million viewers tuned in, beating Katy Perry's previous record of 121 million at 2015's Super Bowl XLIX. Proving Queen Ri rules supreme, 5.917 million more people watched her perform than viewed the actual game. (The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, in case anyone cares.) So, will the Beliebers help tip the scales for Usher this year? Here are three signs the Biebs will appear in the Super Bowl halftime show.