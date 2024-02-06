You Won't Believe The Price For Tickets To Super Bowl LVIII

As Super Bowl LVIII rolls around, many will be cozying up on their couch to watch the big game. But if you're a diehard football fanatic with a dream of attending the Super Bowl, or maybe even just a Swiftie hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor, well get ready to spend some big bucks.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are going head to head once again on the field in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl. Although the 49ers lost the last time they played the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, they are coming back with a vengeance. Speaking on the repeated matchup, Nick Bosa told reporters, "It's definitely going to bring some emotion that I'm trying to hold back until we get close ... but it's going to be an intense game." Whether it be the rivalry or the fact that Swift might be in attendance, Super Bowl LVIII is expected to bring in some big bucks.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (via the Daily Mail) suggests that Super Bowl fans can increase revenue in the city by $600 million. Not just that, Las Vegas Super Bowl Executive Committee member Jeremy Aguero expects that with the amount fans will spend throughout the city at restaurants, bars, etc., it could potentially bring in $1 billion. People are expected to drop some major cash in preparation for the Super Bowl, and if you want to attend the game, plan on doing the same.