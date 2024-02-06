You Won't Believe The Price For Tickets To Super Bowl LVIII
As Super Bowl LVIII rolls around, many will be cozying up on their couch to watch the big game. But if you're a diehard football fanatic with a dream of attending the Super Bowl, or maybe even just a Swiftie hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor, well get ready to spend some big bucks.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are going head to head once again on the field in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl. Although the 49ers lost the last time they played the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, they are coming back with a vengeance. Speaking on the repeated matchup, Nick Bosa told reporters, "It's definitely going to bring some emotion that I'm trying to hold back until we get close ... but it's going to be an intense game." Whether it be the rivalry or the fact that Swift might be in attendance, Super Bowl LVIII is expected to bring in some big bucks.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (via the Daily Mail) suggests that Super Bowl fans can increase revenue in the city by $600 million. Not just that, Las Vegas Super Bowl Executive Committee member Jeremy Aguero expects that with the amount fans will spend throughout the city at restaurants, bars, etc., it could potentially bring in $1 billion. People are expected to drop some major cash in preparation for the Super Bowl, and if you want to attend the game, plan on doing the same.
Super Bowl tickets are going for thousands of dollars
Super Bowl tickets are always going to be a pretty penny. According to Time Magazine, the average ticket price for the 2023 Super Bowl was just short of $9,000 at $8,867. Lots of factors go into the cost of a Super Bowl ticket, and location is a big one. When the 2022 Super Bowl was held in Los Angeles, ticket prices were just over $10,000. Las Vegas is the home of Super Bowl LVIII, and there is everything one could dream of in one location, which makes ticket prices hike up.
Time reports that the average ticket price for the 2024 Super Bowl stands at $12,240. Prices, of course, vary on different resale sites. According to The Enquirer, on StubHub, just short of a week before the big game, the cheapest ticket was just over $5,000, and the most expensive ticket was for a whopping $51,000! That wasn't even the highest that a ticket was going for on these different resale sites. Ticketmaster was selling front-row seats for a costly $75,000.
TickPick (via CNN Business) did report a drop in the cost in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, however, the drop in sales still has not affected the fact that this Super Bowl is the "most expensive on record."
The Taylor Swift effect hits Super Bowl LVIII
It's unclear if Taylor Swift affected the price of Super Bowl LVIII tickets, but the musician has sparked more interest in the NFL and now the Super Bowl. Billboard spoke with ratings expert Rick Porter, who said that Swift can potentially increase viewership by an incredible 15 million. While this is just speculation, Swift is already affecting the Super Bowl in other ways.
According to CNN Business, many health and beauty brands, who would normally opt out of the coveted Super Bowl ads, are throwing their name in the ring. Swift has increased women's viewership in NFL games since cheering on her beau, Travis Kelce, and they expect that viewership increase to continue on the Super Bowl, which is why you will see more ads geared toward women. This is just the beginning of what the musician will do for the big game, and while many are conflicted about Swift's effects on the world of football, the NFL commissioner is welcoming it with open arms.
Speaking on Swift ahead of the big game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters, "Having the 'Taylor Swift Effect' is also a positive. Obviously, it creates a buzz. It creates another group of young fans, particularly young women that are interested in seeing, 'Why is she going to this game? Why is she interested in this game?'" With Swift's power, get ready to see potentially record-breaking Super Bowl numbers, and not just on the ticket prices.