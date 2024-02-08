Why Taylor Swift Reportedly Keeps Passing Up On The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show has become a coveted, career-defining opportunity for any musician. Icon after icon has taken the stage — from Prince, to Michael Jackson, to Beyoncé — so it's only logical to assume Taylor Swift was asked to take on the Super Bowl halftime show at some point, and you would be right. Apparently, the "Karma" singer has been asked to perform but she has reportedly declined each offer with several reasons as to why.

When choosing a performer for the halftime show the NFL does have some criteria a musician must meet. According to BETUS, "the league takes into account the value of the artists' overall performance, popularity, and musical genre." On the outside, Swift checks all these boxes. Her overall performance? Just take a look at the Eras Tour's success. Her popularity? You can't go anywhere without people talking about her. And her musical genre? Swift has taken on country, pop, folk, indie — you name it, she's done it.

In 2017, Swift did get a taste of what performing at the Super Bowl might be like. She performed at a Super Bowl concert the day before, and sang some of her biggest hits. Fans at the show went wild and as the "Style" singer's popularity has only grown, Swifties are dying for her to finally take the main stage. But it doesn't seem likely that will happen anytime soon because she has reportedly rejected the offer multiple times and there's lots of speculation why.