Taylor Swift's Joe Alwyn Shade On The Tortured Poets Department Tracklist Is Hard To Miss

Taylor Swift's new album — set for release on April 19, 2024 — will definitely chronicle her relationship and breakup with actor Joe Alwyn. At least that's the vibe we're getting from Swift's album tracklist. One day after announcing her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," at the 2024 Grammys, Swift followed up with the album's equally melancholy tracklist. Taking to Instagram, Swift posted the album's entire 17-track playlist, which includes some pretty obvious references (and shade) about Alwyn.

The most obvious example is a track called "So Long, London," which is where the British actor grew up and currently lives. Swift also spent a significant amount of time with Alwyn in London during their relationship, per E! News, so it would make sense for her to distance herself from both on the song. Other tracks — such as "But Daddy I Love Him," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," and "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" — aren't nearly as on the nose and open to interpretation, but they're obviously about relationship woes. Given that Alwyn is Swift's most recent serious ex (of six years), it makes sense that any fresh breakup records would be aimed at him, right? Obviously, we'll have to wait to see how Swift frames these tracks, but things aren't looking all that great for Alwyn's "Reputation."