How Many Tattoos Does Paris Jackson Have?
All eyes were on Paris Jackson at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024. Not only did she look absolutely gorge in her black floor-length, cut-out dress by French brand Céline, but she also made heads turn when she hit the red carpet with her many trademark tattoos all covered up. As in, not a single one of them in sight! Speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner, Paris explained the inspiration behind her jaw-dropping look. "Well, I like switching things up. I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love the body modification stuff, art," she said. "And also, sometimes I just don't want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I'm wearing. It just gives... it gives the dress its own moment." She also revealed that it took a good few hours to achieve her look. "I woke up at 5 a.m.," Paris told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, who replied, "That's a long time." "We'll just say that," she concluded.
Paris – the daughter of King of Pop Michael Jackson – shared the process behind her flawless look in an Instagram post one day after the show. "#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered," she wrote in her post. She also shared snaps showing her getting ready for the Grammys with her glam team and Cover FX. "In love with my alter ego," she said. So, just how many tattoos does Paris have?
Paris Jackson is covered in ink
Paris Jackson clearly loves body art. You don't even have to be a fan of the model to know that she has plenty of tattoos, and by that, we mean she is covered in them. Paris told Glamour UK in 2022 that she has always been passionate about body art. "I've always been interested in [tattoos]. I used to get uniform violations in school — I was probably 13 or 14 — because I used to write all over myself with a permanent marker," she said. (Among those markings were song lyrics and drawings of her favorite band logos.) At the time, Paris said she had more or less 80 tattoos, including a few dedicated to her late dad, Michael Jackson, plus matching inks with her brother Prince Jackson and several friends. "I have friendship tattoos with at least 10 people," she revealed.
Speaking with Access Hollywood on the Grammys red carpet, Paris said she has lost count of how many tattoos she has gotten over the years. "A couple of years ago, I counted around 80, and I've since gotten more. But that's counting like the little ones that don't really count," she said. Among her recent ones were a text from J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" — "A light from the shadows shall spring," written using the Elvish alphabet — and an image of a man hanging on a pine tree, as depicted on the cover of Manchester Orchestra's 2017 album "Black Mile To The Surface."
Some of Paris' tattoos hold a deeper meaning
Paris Jackson said she was 18 years old when she got her very first tattoo. "It's on my boob, it's an alien," she told People in 2022. "I just wanted it — it's kind of how they all are," referring to her body ink collection. "I've done a few of my own." While Paris insists that most of her tattoos are just for fun, there are obviously a few that holds a particularly special meaning for the "Gringo" star (those dedicated to her late dad, for example). In 2016, she opened up about her love of body art and how tattooing has helped her heal from her dark past. "The craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. some people like them, some people absolutely hate them," she said in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to Business Insider. "i appreciate art, i always have. especially when that art means something to me."
Paris, who has dealt with severe depression and addiction in the past, said her tattoos are a reminder of her strength and resilience. "Today i can look at my inner forearms and see art that has meaning for me," she wrote. "i don't see a dark past anymore. my scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity.. and depth." She added, "Sure i will always carry my past with me, but i see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. they represent strength for me."