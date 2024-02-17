How Many Tattoos Does Paris Jackson Have?

All eyes were on Paris Jackson at the 2024 Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024. Not only did she look absolutely gorge in her black floor-length, cut-out dress by French brand Céline, but she also made heads turn when she hit the red carpet with her many trademark tattoos all covered up. As in, not a single one of them in sight! Speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner, Paris explained the inspiration behind her jaw-dropping look. "Well, I like switching things up. I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love the body modification stuff, art," she said. "And also, sometimes I just don't want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I'm wearing. It just gives... it gives the dress its own moment." She also revealed that it took a good few hours to achieve her look. "I woke up at 5 a.m.," Paris told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, who replied, "That's a long time." "We'll just say that," she concluded.

Paris – the daughter of King of Pop Michael Jackson – shared the process behind her flawless look in an Instagram post one day after the show. "#CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered," she wrote in her post. She also shared snaps showing her getting ready for the Grammys with her glam team and Cover FX. "In love with my alter ego," she said. So, just how many tattoos does Paris have?