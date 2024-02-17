Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony's Child Emme Is Growing Up Fast
It seems only yesterday that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's child Emme Muñiz and their twin brother, Maximilian "Max" Muñiz, were tiny tots. Born alongside Max in February 2008, Emme is growing up fast with their own unique sense of style.
Lopez and Anthony first welcomed Emme and Max four years into their 10-year-long marriage. Although the couple separated in 2011 (and got officially divorced in 2014), the "Jenny from the Block" crooner stayed committed to hands-on parenting throughout Emme and Max's upbringing. Lopez gushed to People in December 2020, "It's unconditional love. I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they're super special ... My job is to not mess them up too much." Although she certainly didn't, Lopez has admitted that Emme and Max were slightly more difficult to manage after hitting double-digits.
As the star of "The Mother" candidly shared during an interview on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in 2023, "The teenage years are tough ... It's the time when they are individuating and they are challenging everything you say and everything you do and everything you are." Lopez also got wistful, saying, "I had them yesterday. They were just babies a little while ago."
J.Lo is not the only one adjusting to her kids' rapid growth; we can't believe just how much Emme has changed from their toddler-in-ringlets days!
Emme Muñiz isn't following in J.Lo's stylistic footsteps
Emme Muñiz is becoming their own person more and more every day. In their teenage years, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's child has blossomed into a style maverick, cultivating an edgy aesthetic markedly different from that of their famous mother. In July 2023, Emme, 15, was spotted with their mom at Mauro's Café in Los Angeles, looking casually chic in baggy jeans, an oversized Hannibal Lecter tee, and a layered, untamed pixie cut. (Previously, Emme has worn their shaggy bob in an array of bright neon colors, including red and blue.) Wearing their black nail polish mostly chipped, Emme's tomboy chic contrasted strongly against J.Lo's more polished look — with the pop superstar rocking her signature tinted aviators, a cream fedora, and a matching sweatsuit over a pair of metallic loafers.
After Emme and their twin brother, Maximilian "Max" Muñiz, turned 14 in 2020, Lopez gushed on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that her kids were "little adults" already. "They're amazing, first of all ... they have their own lives and they have all their own ideas about the world already and they love to kind of like, show you that they know things," the "Marry Me" star raved. Lopez admitted she reveled in having her children teach her for once. "I feel like I learn so much from them. They keep me so abreast with the world and what's happening now and how kids are thinking," she mused.
Emme Muñiz is already a Super Bowl performer and published author
As the child of two accomplished global superstars, it's unsurprising that Emme Muñiz has already nabbed some major professional achievements of their own. At age 11, Emme brought down the house at Miami Hard Rock Stadium when they joined mom Jennifer Lopez onstage for her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. During their surprise duet, Emme crooned lines from Lopez's "Let's Get Loud" as well as Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A.," all while Lopez proudly twirled around in a ruffly flag cape.
When asked how they managed stage fright that night, Emme gracefully told People, "I just don't overthink it. I get up there and do it." Likewise, Lopez admirably gushed about what she calls Emme's "natural performance gene" on "The Tonight Show," telling host Jimmy Fallon, "[Emme] doesn't let it in [their] mind, how big it is or how it scares you."
Emme has also flexed their creative muscles by writing and publishing a children's book, "Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day," in 2020. Speaking to People about the inspiration behind their first tome, Emme shared, "I really hope children are able to learn to pray, share the book and spread the power of prayer after reading it." The budding animal advocate, 14 at the time, also told the outlet that they wanted to donate to build sloth sanctuaries, with a sloth being a central character in "Lord Help Me."