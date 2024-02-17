Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony's Child Emme Is Growing Up Fast

It seems only yesterday that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's child Emme Muñiz and their twin brother, Maximilian "Max" Muñiz, were tiny tots. Born alongside Max in February 2008, Emme is growing up fast with their own unique sense of style.

Lopez and Anthony first welcomed Emme and Max four years into their 10-year-long marriage. Although the couple separated in 2011 (and got officially divorced in 2014), the "Jenny from the Block" crooner stayed committed to hands-on parenting throughout Emme and Max's upbringing. Lopez gushed to People in December 2020, "It's unconditional love. I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they're super special ... My job is to not mess them up too much." Although she certainly didn't, Lopez has admitted that Emme and Max were slightly more difficult to manage after hitting double-digits.

As the star of "The Mother" candidly shared during an interview on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in 2023, "The teenage years are tough ... It's the time when they are individuating and they are challenging everything you say and everything you do and everything you are." Lopez also got wistful, saying, "I had them yesterday. They were just babies a little while ago."

J.Lo is not the only one adjusting to her kids' rapid growth; we can't believe just how much Emme has changed from their toddler-in-ringlets days!