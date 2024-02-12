Leonardo DiCaprio Can't Escape Shade At 2024 Super Bowl About His Love Life (& We're Laughing Too)

Sorry, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, but the Super Bowl LVIII announcer prize goes to Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants. Nickelodeon is a kids' TV network, but they still managed to squeeze in some adult entertainment during their alternate Super Bowl telecast. And for somebody who lives in the ocean, SquarePants was dishing out some serious burns. Leonardo DiCaprio was firmly in the comedy crosshairs with savage shade about his love life.

Catching heat about his relationship history is nothing new for DiCaprio. The 49-year-old has found himself the punchline of many a joke in Hollywood circles. Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes takedown is the stuff of legends. "'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' nearly three hours long," Gervais said. "Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him." The camera panned in on the actor, laughing and nodding along in the audience.

As with all good roasts, there's a hint of truth involved. With DiCaprio, though, it's more than a suggestion. And he's not safe from a good old-fashioned ribbing even while sitting in a box at the world's biggest sporting event. DiCaprio couldn't escape shade about his love life at the 2024 Super Bowl, and we're here for it.