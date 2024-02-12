Leonardo DiCaprio Can't Escape Shade At 2024 Super Bowl About His Love Life (& We're Laughing Too)
Sorry, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, but the Super Bowl LVIII announcer prize goes to Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants. Nickelodeon is a kids' TV network, but they still managed to squeeze in some adult entertainment during their alternate Super Bowl telecast. And for somebody who lives in the ocean, SquarePants was dishing out some serious burns. Leonardo DiCaprio was firmly in the comedy crosshairs with savage shade about his love life.
Catching heat about his relationship history is nothing new for DiCaprio. The 49-year-old has found himself the punchline of many a joke in Hollywood circles. Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes takedown is the stuff of legends. "'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' nearly three hours long," Gervais said. "Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him." The camera panned in on the actor, laughing and nodding along in the audience.
As with all good roasts, there's a hint of truth involved. With DiCaprio, though, it's more than a suggestion. And he's not safe from a good old-fashioned ribbing even while sitting in a box at the world's biggest sporting event. DiCaprio couldn't escape shade about his love life at the 2024 Super Bowl, and we're here for it.
DiCaprio goes viral
With Taylor Swift mania in full swing, Leonardo DiCaprio probably wasn't expecting to make the Super Bowl headlines. But that all changed after SpongeBob SquarePants savagely shaded the actor's romantic track record. "Leonardo DiCaprio, 25! That's his dating history," the Nickelodeon character quipped (via @evaandpluto on TikTok) when DiCaprio popped up on the Allegiant Stadium jumbotron, sharing some brewskis with the bros. Burn!
The clip quickly went viral, and the "Titanic" star began trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, with users eating up the roast. "IDC about the NFL, but I decided to throw on the Nickelodeon broadcast of the game & I just listened to Spongebob make a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio only dating women in their early 20s on national TV, and I think that's great," one wrote. "I'm sorry, why is this so funny HAAHAHA," commented another.
DiCaprio likely laughed along from the bleachers. He's unapologetic about his love for women in their early 20s and shows no sign of slowing down as he reaches his 50s. DiCaprio is reported to be currently dating Vittoria Ceretti, who turned 25 in June 2023. "They are in love," a source told Us Weekly, sharing that DiCaprio is "clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together."