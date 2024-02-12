RFK Jr.'s 2024 Super Bowl Ad Has Everyone Talking For All The Wrong Reasons

A commercial for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that aired during the Super Bowl brought attention to his campaign, and controversy. The 30-second spot heavily mimicked a 1960 TV ad for John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign, which had a jingle repeatedly saying "Kennedy" throughout. One major difference was that RFK's Jr.'s ad asked viewers to "vote Independent."

RFK Jr.'s cousin, Bobby Shriver, quickly denounced the Super Bowl commercial. "My cousin's Super Bowl ad used our uncle's faces- and my Mother's. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the TV spot aired on February 11. His mother was Eunice Kennedy Shriver, a philanthropist whose work included founding the Special Olympics. Mark Shriver also added his distaste for the commercial. "I agree with my brother @bobbyshriver simple as that," he tweeted. The ad was posted to RFK Jr.'s X page where users blasted the presidential hopeful. "You should be ashamed of your self. Your whole family don't support you," one wrote. "You're no JFK," another added.

Not long after his cousins voiced their disapproval, RFK Jr. issued an apology on X. "I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain," he tweeted three hours after posting the clip on February 11. RJK Jr. added that his campaign was not involved in creating the ad. Despite the apology to his family, RFK Jr. appeared to still support the TV spot.