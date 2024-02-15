The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of Suits

The real-life partners of the "Suits" cast members are an intriguing cast of characters. Among them, there's a former reality show star, a "cowboy" entrepreneur, and an actual prince. The stars of the USA Network series and their equally successful significant others had reason to celebrate in 2023. According to Nielsen, "Suits" experienced such a powerful surge in popularity on Netflix that it became the most-streamed series of the year — this is despite the show's finale airing in 2019.

Viewers just couldn't seem to get enough of the steamy workplace romance between Rachel Zane (Megan Markle) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) or Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Donna Paulsen's (Sarah Rafferty) long-simmering friends-to-lovers story arc. The wardrobe department's excellent work is yet another valid reason to watch and re-watch the legal drama.

Because of the continued interest in the show, "Suits" stars have appeared in Super Bowl commercials and are constantly asked about the possibility of reviving the series. Of where he thinks Rachel and Mike are in 2024, Adams told ET, "I think they're in Seattle still, saving the world and doing their thing — and wearing a lot of raincoats." He added that they're still "happy" together, which also happens to be the relationship statuses of the actors behind the beloved characters.