Meghan Markle Fans Are Livid About Her Absence In The Suits Super Bowl Commercial

Meghan Markle fans have a bone to pick with the latest "Suits" reunion.

Since 2011, TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the comedy/drama, which aired on USA Network. Set in New York City, the series follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who has an exceptional photographic memory, as he lands a job as an associate to attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). Despite Mike not having a license to practice law, the two form a partnership and go on to tackle various lawsuits. The series also starred Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and most notably, Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Elizabeth Zane.

However, in 2017, both Adams and the Duchess of Sussex left the critically acclaimed series ahead of its eighth season once their contracts ended. "They all have things going on in their lives," creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline at the time. Following Markle and Adams' departure, the show continued on for two additional seasons before airing its series finale in 2019.

While "Suits" is no longer on the air, the show has gained a newfound following and popularity in recent years. In 2023, the series became the most-watched show in the streaming sphere, with over 57.7 billion minutes watched on Netflix, per Nielsen (via Variety). Due to its resurging popularity, some of the cast members of "Suits" have reunited on numerous occasions, like the 2024 Golden Globes. However, their recent reunion in a new Super Bowl commercial has left Markle fans feeling a bit slighted.