Meghan Markle Fans Are Livid About Her Absence In The Suits Super Bowl Commercial
Meghan Markle fans have a bone to pick with the latest "Suits" reunion.
Since 2011, TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the comedy/drama, which aired on USA Network. Set in New York City, the series follows Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who has an exceptional photographic memory, as he lands a job as an associate to attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). Despite Mike not having a license to practice law, the two form a partnership and go on to tackle various lawsuits. The series also starred Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and most notably, Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Elizabeth Zane.
However, in 2017, both Adams and the Duchess of Sussex left the critically acclaimed series ahead of its eighth season once their contracts ended. "They all have things going on in their lives," creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline at the time. Following Markle and Adams' departure, the show continued on for two additional seasons before airing its series finale in 2019.
While "Suits" is no longer on the air, the show has gained a newfound following and popularity in recent years. In 2023, the series became the most-watched show in the streaming sphere, with over 57.7 billion minutes watched on Netflix, per Nielsen (via Variety). Due to its resurging popularity, some of the cast members of "Suits" have reunited on numerous occasions, like the 2024 Golden Globes. However, their recent reunion in a new Super Bowl commercial has left Markle fans feeling a bit slighted.
Meghan Markle's absence from Super Bowl ad leaves some fans disappointed
With Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs right around the corner, an array of brands have started sharing their star-studded commercials, including e.l.f. Cosmetics. Led by the iconic Judy Sheindlin, aka Judge Judy, the ad follows the beloved TV judge as she hosts the fictional "Judge Beauty" show.
While the commercial features appearances from former football star Emmanuel Acho and singer Meghan Trainor, the standouts of the hilarious ad are "Suits" stars Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, and Sarah Rafferty, who stepped back into their respective roles. "She is wasting company funds on overpriced makeup," Hoffman exclaims. Torres responds, "Makeup is expensive!" Amid the heated court battle, Rafferty is shown as the court reporter.
Shortly after the advertisement was released, fans flocked to social media to share their honest opinions. One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "This year's super bowl bringing together both the friends cast and the suits cast >>>> suddenly I'm a football fan." However, not everyone had positive things to say about the commercial. One viewer wrote, "Omg elf did a super bowl commercial with the suits cast and meghan isn't on it." Another fan echoed similar sentiments, stating that it was a snub, writing, "Left out of the Super Bowl ad. Suits was never popular in America, but the fact the actors are doing an ad is, in my opinion, to throw shade at Meghan."
Fans may have another chance at a Suits reunion with Meghan Markle
While Meghan Markle was absent for the mini "Suits" reunion with e.l.f. Cosmetics, there may be another opportunity for the Duchess of Sussex to make her return. On February 1, it was announced that NBC greenlit a pilot set in the same universe as the beloved USA Network series titled "Suits: L.A." While details have remained limited, the original creator of "Suits," Aaron Korsh, is set to return as writer and executive producer. The new series will also feature a new lead character by the name of Ted Black. As of this writing, a casting announcement for the role has yet to be announced.
With the "Suits" universe officially being continued, many fans of the series have wondered if any of the show's original stars would make an appearance. According to a report from Deadline, the pilot for "Suits: L.A." will focus on Ted and other new characters, though there is a possibility that the OG cast will appear later.
While nothing has been officially announced, Patrick J. Adams stated that he and some of his co-stars would be interested in returning. "Our fearless showrunner Aaron's working on that," he told E! News at the 2024 Golden Globes. "And if we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I'm ready to suit up again." As for Markle, sources close to the production told The Daily Mail that she is not planning on returning. But with time, maybe that could change.