What Lana Del Rey's Exes Have Said About Her

With her knack for writing and singing love songs, it is hardly a surprise that Lana Del Rey sometimes looks to her wealth of experience in the romance department for inspiration. In a 2014 interview with Complex, Del Rey opened up about the inspiration behind her 2014 song "F**king My Way Up To The Top," admitting that it was partly from personal experience. "It's commentary, like, 'I know what you think of me,' and I'm alluding to that. You know, I have slept with a lot of guys in the industry, but none of them helped me get my record deals. Which is annoying," Del Rey explained.

But while Del Rey has mostly been in short-lived relationships through the years, the "Born to Die" singer once admitted to being attracted to mostly confident men. "I sort of have an affinity for really good, strong, self-assured people," she told Rolling Stone in a 2014 interview. "I would say I haven't met them as much in people who are in their 20s. So for me, I have nothing in common necessarily with somebody who's in their 20s — yet. That I know of, thus far. I'm really looking for an equal."

In the years since then, Del Rey has been linked to a number of men — a few of whom have had something to say about their time together!