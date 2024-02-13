Megan Fox Steals Super Bowl Weekend Spotlight With Wild Vegas Outfit
Usher may have brought the heat to his Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance, but Megan Fox brought the heat at the afterparty in her barely there post-game 'fit! Fox and her on-again-off-again fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, made headlines when they touched down in Las Vegas on February 9, ahead of all the highly anticipated football festivities and Future's Sin City concert.
While fans of the couple were thrilled to see them enjoying the weekend together, it was Fox's post-Super Bowl game attire that really got people talking! As evidenced by an Instagram post she aptly captioned, "a mother," Fox opted to party after the Super Bowl in as little clothing as possible. The wild Vegas look included a tightly laced black corset with a diamanté buckle halter neck, matching shortcuts (look ma, no pants!), and sky-high black and red Western boots for an added flair. She styled the look with a teeny tiny handbag and casually draped an oversized leather jacket around her arms. Usher who?!
Megan Fox is no stranger to taking fashion risks
Megan Fox's risque Super Bowl afterparty look should probably come as no surprise. After all, the actor is no stranger to pushing the envelope when it comes to fashion. Never forget the time she sent tongues wagging with her custom naked dress by Mugler at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Or the time she donned lace-up crocodile pants that left very little to the imagination at Milan Fashion Week.
Part of Fox's daring fashion looks comes from her willingness to take big fashion risks. "For Megan, I am always looking for edgy, interesting pieces — things that not everyone would wear. She's willing to take risks and try things that are outside of the box," Fox's wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly told Vogue in March 2022. "We have so much fun with fashion."
Fox is also adamant that she uses fashion as a tool to express herself. "I'm going through all these different phases of like, 'What do I like and what can I wear that expresses how I'm feeling or what do I want or what I want to say in this moment?'" she told WWD in November 2023. "I'm learning to use fashion in a way that reflects who I am now."
Was Megan Fox's wild Vegas look part of something much bigger?
It's entirely possible, however, that Megan Fox knew precisely what she was doing when she donned the barely there get-up following the highly-publicized 2024 Super Bowl game. This same time last year, Fox sparked major engagement break-up rumors when she took to Instagram to post a highly ambiguous message to her fans. "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over your breath," Fox penned in the caption of the now-deleted post, a nod to Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" track, along with a set of photos — one of which depicted a card being burned in a trash can. But that's not all. She also removed any trace of Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram account and even unfollowed the rapper.
It should be noted, though, that merely days after the big social media to-do, on February 17, 2023, a source close to Fox and MGK told People that although Fox was "still upset," she was "not giving up on their relationship." And fortunately, MGK was on the same page. "They are getting professional help because they want things to work out," the insider said. Could it be that Fox thought she would get ahead of all the "are they or aren't they" chatter this year by swiftly changing the topic of conversation to her attire — or lack thereof? The world may never know.