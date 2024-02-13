Megan Fox Steals Super Bowl Weekend Spotlight With Wild Vegas Outfit

Megan Fox's risque Super Bowl afterparty look should probably come as no surprise. After all, the actor is no stranger to pushing the envelope when it comes to fashion. Never forget the time she sent tongues wagging with her custom naked dress by Mugler at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Or the time she donned lace-up crocodile pants that left very little to the imagination at Milan Fashion Week.

Part of Fox's daring fashion looks comes from her willingness to take big fashion risks. "For Megan, I am always looking for edgy, interesting pieces — things that not everyone would wear. She's willing to take risks and try things that are outside of the box," Fox's wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly told Vogue in March 2022. "We have so much fun with fashion."

Fox is also adamant that she uses fashion as a tool to express herself. "I'm going through all these different phases of like, 'What do I like and what can I wear that expresses how I'm feeling or what do I want or what I want to say in this moment?'" she told WWD in November 2023. "I'm learning to use fashion in a way that reflects who I am now."