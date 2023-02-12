Megan Fox Seemingly Burns Engagement With Machine Gun Kelly To The Ground

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in 2022 after two years of dating. After the romantic proposal, the couple shared their big news on Instagram. "Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me," MGK captioned a post of Fox showing off her two-stone ring. MGK explained the symbolism behind the design which features each of their birthstones — an emerald for her and a diamond for him — "set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

In the time since, Fox has been fairly active on social media and has been known to post regularly on her Instagram account. Most recently, Fox shared a photo of herself in a red strapless dress that she wore to a Grammys party that she attended with Kelly. "Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," she captioned the Instagram snap. She later praised MGK for having "grace" despite his Grammy loss. "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you," Fox wrote, according to Billboard.

However, on February 11, the "Transformers" star made a big change to her Instagram feed; the mom-of-three appeared to be sending a message that strongly suggests that she and MGK are over.