Why We're Worried About Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes fell way off the radar for years until she cropped up on TikTok in December 2023, giving worried fans some relief for her well-being — unfortunately, it was short-lived. In her second video on the platform, she wanted to set straight the swirling rumors about her appearance. Bynes told viewers that she had made some aesthetic changes that vastly improved her self-esteem. "I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes," she said in the video. "It was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin ... I feel a lot better now about myself, and I'm so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could've ever done."
A step into her journey back into the public sphere included a new podcast. She launched "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast" in December 2023. She announced the forthcoming podcast on Instagram after the recording was complete with first guest tattoo artist Dahlia Moth. But just as longtime fans were getting comfortable with the new Bynes rebrand, things are getting a little concerning again as the actor struggles to keep going in a particular direction.
She canceled and uncanceled her podcast
After only one episode of her new podcast "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski," Amanda Bynes announced that the show would be on an official break for an indeterminate amount of time. She went on an Instagram Story (via People) and said, "So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I'm going to take a pause on it for now. We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone. So maybe one day, if we're able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I'm taking a pause on it."
But then, the next day, Bynes took to Instagram Stories again to announce that the podcast would not be on a break, via Page Six. In that Instagram Story, she explained that she then understood that the podcast would need to grow over time and it was okay to start with other kinds of guests. Then, in yet another Instagram Story, she announced that their next podcast guest would be Flight Club store manager Nick Mendez. Making such a public comeback, reeling it back in, and recanting that is definitely something that could lead fans to worry.
Bynes announced she wants to do nails
Only a few days after the podcast restart announcement, Amanda Bynes took to social media (again) to say that the podcast was over (again). Instead, she told followers on TikTok, she was going to become a manicurist. "The 1st episode of my podcast did really well...I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to." Bynes wrote in a still TikTok video. "After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"
Although it is a bit alarming that Bynes flip-flopped so much on her new journey as a podcaster, fans may be able to take comfort in this sudden new route. Because, truthfully, it's not that new. In October 2022, Bynes posted an Instagram Story that showed her in a cosmetology classroom. Via Page Six, Bynes captioned the post saying, "In cosmetology college to become a manicurist!" It is unclear whether or not she finished the coursework. The last update we received was through an Instagram Story a few weeks later, in October 2022, in which she said, "Prepping for school tomorrow. I have 100 hours so far.. 300 more to go before I get my license to be a nail tech!" (via Yahoo!). We hope that this iconic star finds the path that brings her the most joy and, potentially, the most stylish nails.