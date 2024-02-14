Why We're Worried About Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes fell way off the radar for years until she cropped up on TikTok in December 2023, giving worried fans some relief for her well-being — unfortunately, it was short-lived. In her second video on the platform, she wanted to set straight the swirling rumors about her appearance. Bynes told viewers that she had made some aesthetic changes that vastly improved her self-esteem. "I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes," she said in the video. "It was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin ... I feel a lot better now about myself, and I'm so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could've ever done."

A step into her journey back into the public sphere included a new podcast. She launched "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast" in December 2023. She announced the forthcoming podcast on Instagram after the recording was complete with first guest tattoo artist Dahlia Moth. But just as longtime fans were getting comfortable with the new Bynes rebrand, things are getting a little concerning again as the actor struggles to keep going in a particular direction.