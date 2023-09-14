The Stunning Transformation Of Post Malone

Post Malone may be always tired, but it's probably because he shot to fame overnight and hasn't let up on his career since. The artist, whose real name is Austin Post, has had a record-breaking career that seemed unimaginable a decade prior when he was living in a small town in Texas. Part of the reason the singer has achieved such amazing feats (like surpassing Bruno Mars for the most diamond-certified singles by any artist) is his ability to do what no other artist is doing.

Malone dubbed his music "genre-less," and his versatility combines multiple styles of music. His sound has been described as many things — ranging from country and pop to hip hop and rock and roll. But the singer is the first to admit he doesn't want to be placed in any categories. His moody lyrics transcend the listener from a place of melancholy nostalgia to an unapologetic swagger that oozes confidence with lyrics like, "They was never friendly, yeah/Now I'm jumping out the Bentley, yeah."

He's a self-taught guitarist, Bud Light fanatic, and lover of the simpler things in life — like waking up to snow-capped mountain views from his Salt Lake City mansion. Don't let Malone's face tattoos fool you, he's the kind of guy you'd want to crack open a beer with. From college dropout to international star, we're taking a look at the ever-evolving stunning transformation of Malone.