Post Malone Has Officially Welcomed A New Member To His Family

It's time for fans to say "congratulations" to rapper Post Malone, as he recently confirmed the birth of his daughter. In early May, Malone's representative revealed to E! News that the rapper and his now fiancee had a baby girl on the way. However, it was unclear when the baby was due. Sources told TMZ in May that Post Malone and his girlfriend celebrated the pregnancy during a private party surrounded by their family and friends in Southern California while the rapper was also gearing up to release his new album "Twelve Carat Toothache" on June 3.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Post Malone told TMZ in May. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day." TMZ reported that Post Malone's girlfriend has not spent any time in the spotlight and that the two have kept their relationship incredibly private as a result. Her name and identity has yet to be confirmed.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Post revealed that he was "pumped" about fatherhood and told Lowe that he was going to be a hot dad (via E! News). Now, the couple has finally welcomed their baby girl into the world.