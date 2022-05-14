What's The Real Meaning Of Cooped Up By Post Malone? Here's What We Think

It's been a minute since we've gotten a new album from rapper Post Malone, and we are here for his new single, "Cooped Up." This is the second single from Malone's upcoming album and was released on May 12, a whole six months after his first single, "One Right Now." "Cooped Up" features Roddy Ricch, whose hit song, "The Box," was the top-streamed track in 2020, per Billboard, so Malone is certainly coming back with a bang!

Malone's new highly-anticipated album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," will be coming out on June 3. "It's [about] the bipolar aspect and the duality of everything," Malone said in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe. "But every song in there tells a story, so this is kind of like, 'Here's the life that we live, but there's always something going on in the background.'"

So, what kind of story does "Cooped Up" tell?