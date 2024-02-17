What The Cast Of Will & Grace Is Doing Today
As soon as it first hit the airwaves in 1998, "Will & Grace" became a groundbreaking sitcom that helped usher in a new age of acceptance and representation for LGBTQ+ media. Among the number of momentous moments the show gave audiences, it was the first U.S. sitcom to feature openly gay lead characters on primetime television. It became an integral part of the cultural zeitgeist that hosted several A-list celebrity guest stars, introduced important LGBTQ+ themes to the masses, and earned each of its four leading actors an Emmy Award.
The show has become so crucial to popular culture that even world leaders have commented on its impact. The show was revived in 2017 for an additional three seasons before taking its final bow, for good this time, in 2020. "I didn't have a sadness about saying goodbye to any of the characters [this time], because I felt like they were doing the thing that they should be doing," co-creator Max Mutchnick told Entertainment Weekly. "We put them in the right place."
Just like their characters, the cast has continued to make waves in real life as well as on screens and stages outside of the show — from becoming Broadway mainstays to starting political beefs on X, formerly known as Twitter, and everything in between.
Eric McCormack expanded his acting range
Canadian actor Eric McCormack first rose to stateside stardom as gay lawyer Will Truman in "Will & Grace," which premiered in 1998. After earning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series during the first iteration of the show, McCormack continued to make the rounds on television with appearances on "The New Adventures of Old Christine" opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus and "The Mysteries of Laura," starring his "Will & Grace" co-lead Debra Messing.
He also spent significant time on the stage, including roles on Broadway in "The Cottage" and "Gore Vidal's The Best Man." In 2017, he also returned to the "Will & Grace" revival series for its three seasons: "I never really said goodbye to the character and to the experience [the first time]," he shared with TV Insider. "I love being on that set. Being in front of an audience that is excited to be there. It's a very special thing."
But the actor hasn't just been honing his comedy chops since the mid-aughts; he's also expanded his repertoire to include drama and sci-fi. He led the Netflix series "Travelers" for three seasons, and in 2023, he played a villain in the Shudder horror series "Slasher: Ripper." "[This character] is one of my favorite things I've ever done," he told TV Insider. "... He's Rupert Murdoch if Rupert Murdoch killed people. He couldn't be worse. And I absolutely adored him. I think I read three scenes, and I called my agent, and I went, 'I'm in! I gotta be this guy.'"
Debra Messing became known for her online tete-a-tetes
Debra Messing portrayed interior designer Grace Adler on "Will & Grace" throughout both of its iterations and even scored an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2003. She followed up her iconic role with several other leading roles on television, including the musical drama "SMASH" and as the lead in the dramedy series "The Mysteries of Laura." Messing also appeared in several film roles over the years, including "The Women," "Searching," and "13: The Musical." "Any actor, we're not built to play the same kind of character for an entire career," she once told Backstage. "It's the whole reason that you become an actor: the transformational process."
Apart from her acting, Messing has become well-known for her passionate political views, as well as the online spats she's gotten into as a result of them. She famously held a vicious back-and-forth with former President Donald Trump on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with many of their barbs making media headlines throughout Trump's presidency — and even after.
Messing has had an ongoing feud with actor Susan Sarandon since 2016, which was reignited in 2023 when Sarandon stepped out with Messing's former "Will & Grace" co-star Megan Mullally. Messing and Mullally have also had their fair share of tension, which even reportedly led to the ending of the "Will & Grace" revival in 2020. "Your instincts will never let you down," Messing once said (per Forbes). "If your instinct is telling you to follow a certain path, to take a risk ... do it."
Sean Hayes made a name for himself on Broadway
Sean Hayes brought the flamboyant Jack McFarland to life on "Will & Grace" throughout both of its series, even winning an Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the role in the early aughts. Hayes fully embraced both the eccentricities and the nuances that made the character so iconic. "I think what's great about 'Will & Grace' is that it has two characters that are gay, but it's the fifth most interesting thing about them. Which I love," he told HuffPost. "... We've progressed so far, for the most part. I know we have a lot of work to do still, that the stories can be told about the humanness of being gay, just like any other human."
Beyond the sitcom, Hayes has become a staple on Broadway after making his debut in the musical "Promises, Promises" in 2010 opposite Kristin Chenoweth. He's also appeared in "An Act of God" and "Good Night, Oscar" as the title character in each. He even hosted the Tony Awards in 2011, celebrating Broadway's best — and won another Emmy Award for it.
Apart from his stage work, Hayes has also started making podcasts with his famous friends, including "Smartless" alongside Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. In 2023, Hayes and former co-star Eric McCormack launched a "Will & Grace" rewatch series called "Just Jack & Will." "You know, I've never really watched the series ever," Hayes shared on Today. "I remember clips and moments ... and I remember moments being there, but I've never watched it like an audience member."
Megan Mullally continued to perfect her various talents
Megan Mullally earned two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as the high-pitched, hard-talking Karen Walker. When the first iteration of the show ended in 2006, Mullally continued to stay active in both television and film. She even hosted her own (short-lived) talk show, "The Megan Mullally Show," from 2006 to 2007.
One of her most recognized television appearances since her initial "Will & Grace" days is her role as Tammy Swanson, aka Tammy II, opposite real-life husband Nick Offerman on "Parks and Recreation." "There is a nice sort of security working together, but I also feel like we're more relaxed," Mullally described to People. The two switched it up when Offerman appeared on the "Will & Grace" reboot in 2018 (even though he had appeared in a separate role in the original series).
Mullally also continued to channel her inner songbird on stage and screen alike. She starred in the musical adaptation of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" on Broadway in 2007. She also released music as part of the band Supreme Music Program, and even served as the vocal dub for Kristen Bell's character in the 2010 movie musical "Burlesque." In 2023, she co-starred opposite Nathan Lane in the A24 indie "Dicks: The Musical," showing off both her comedy and vocal chops. "This is really my favorite thing I've ever done," she told MovieWeb. "... It plays into most of my strengths, which are singing, comedy, and then being weird."
Harry Connick Jr. took on Broadway, TV, and more
Before and after becoming Grace Adler's (Debra Messing) husband Leo Markus on "Will & Grace," Harry Connick Jr. was best known as a smooth-crooning man of many talents. After "Will & Grace" ended their original run in 2006, Connick Jr. continued to make his mark across the entertainment world on screen, stage, and record.
Connick led a pair of Broadway musicals, including a Tony Award-nominated turn in the 2006 revival of "The Pajama Game," as well as the 2011 revival of "On A Clear Day You Can See Forever." He also hosted his own daytime talk show "Harry" for two seasons, as well as appeared in films including "P.S. I Love You" opposite Hilary Swank and "New in Town" with Renee Zellweger. He's continuously returned to his musical roots by releasing several albums, garnering several Grammy Award nominations. He even channeled his musicianship in a new way when he appeared as a judge on "American Idol" from 2014-2016. Connick Jr. developed a reputation as the new "tough" judge on the panel.
Despite his major arc in the original series, the multi-hyphenate performer made a brief appearance in the "Will & Grace" series revival. "To be totally honest, aside from the fact that it was incredible, it was one of the weirdest experiences of my life," Connick Jr. told Us Weekly. "Because everything is exactly the same ... It's just everyone is 10 or 11 years older, so it was really a wild experience."
Leigh-Allyn Baker made the move to Disney (and controversy)
Leigh-Allyn Baker played Ellen, one-half of Will & Grace's straight couple friends, Tom and Ellen, who appeared throughout the original and revival series. Baker has continued to make the rounds in television, most notably appearing as Amy Duncan in the Disney Channel series "Good Luck Charlie." The series, which ran from 2010 through 2014, wasn't her only foray into the Disney brand. She's also appeared on "Hannah Montana," "Dog with a Blog," and in the Disney Channel Original Movie "Bad Hair Day."
While acting for the Mouse, Baker also began to raise her family. "I went through my child-bearing years on the Disney Channel," she told L.A. Parent. "I had [my first son] and helped raise him even on [the 'Good Luck Charlie'] set. I worked through my entire second pregnancy working for Disney Channel. It's been a great place for me to camp out and have a blast while I raise a family." She's also had several voice roles in House of Mouse shows, including "Captain Jake and the Neverland Pirates" and "Mickey and the Roadster Racers."
In contrast to her family-friendly work, Baker has made public comments on several controversial topics. In 2021, she appeared at a Tennessee school board meeting as part of a group of protestors against a potential mask mandate inside classrooms, claiming that mask-wearing would harm her "vaccine injured" children (via the Independent). She's also confirmed her pro-life stance in the press.
Bobby Cannavale earned accolades for his dramatic skills
Bobby Cannavale played Will's love interest, Vince, in the original "Will & Grace" series, for which he earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2005. Since then, he's made a name for himself across the entertainment industry (including making an appearance in the revival series.) Some of his most notable roles span both comedy and drama — and have earned him notoriety across the board. For his role in Showtime's "Nurse Jackie," he earned two consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. He garnered another Emmy Award, this time for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for his role in HBO's "Boardwalk Empire."
On stage, he's been nominated for two Tony Awards and has appeared consistently on and off-Broadway in shows including 2011's "The Motherf***er with the Hat" with Chris Rock and the 2012 revival of "Glengarry Glen Ross" opposite Al Pacino. He's also worked alongside his family, including with his longtime partner, Rose Byrne, and with his son, Jake Cannavale. Throughout all of his roles, he continues to push himself to try something new — even when it isn't the easiest option. "I've followed my gut along the way," he told Fatherly. "[But] it does get harder to find things that you haven't done before ... I'm always afraid that I am going to lose my concentration and do something that I've done before. Because I'm not prepared or I don't have the mojo today. It's very scary to me."
Leslie Jordan became a viral sensation
Leslie Jordan became a fan-favorite on both "Will & Grace" series as Beverly Leslie, Karen's flamboyant nemesis. The star received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006, and from there, he continued to make a bevy of television appearances. He guest starred in several television programs ranging from several seasons of "American Horror Story" to comedies like "Shake It Up" and "Raising Hope." He also frequented reality TV shows like "RuPaul's Drag Race, " "The Masked Singer," and "Trixie Motel," all the while delighting audiences with his signature Southern drawl.
Jordan went viral during the global pandemic with a series of Instagram videos, where he would ask the audience, "How y'all doin'?" before imparting wisdom a la anecdotes, family stories, and life lessons. "I just think of silly things to do every day," he shared with Access Hollywood. "... It just pops off the top of my mind." The entertainer continued to appear on television after his online fame and even released a country/gospel album.
He was starring in the sitcom "Call Me Kat" alongside Mayim Bialik when he passed away suddenly in 2022. Many stars paid tribute to the performer, including a special tribute concert at the Grand Ole Opry in his honor. "Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy," co-star Megan Mullally, with whom Jordan shared most of his "Will & Grace" scenes, wrote on Instagram of his passing. "His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can't get any better than that."
Blythe Danner and Debbie Reynolds remained icons after playing mother
Blythe Danner and Debbie Reynolds, both Hollywood royalty in their own right, played the mothers of the title characters (respectively) on "Will & Grace." Danner, who is one of the many guest stars who were nominated for Emmy Awards for their work on "Will & Grace," is known for her long-standing career in entertainment. The actor (who is also Gwyneth Paltrow's mother) played Marilyn Truman, Will's mother, and has graced screens big and small in the years since the show went off the air. She appeared in films like "Meet the Fockers" and "The Lucky One," as well as guested on shows like "The Slap" and "American Gods." She's even returned to her roots on the stage in pieces including "Nice Work If You Can Get It" and "The Country House." "[I've] always loved to inhabit another person's character to work out my own insanity," she once told Backstage.
Debbie Reynolds was a Hollywood icon long before her days as Bobbi Adler, Grace's eccentric mother, on "Will & Grace." After the original series' ending, Reynolds reprised another iconic role of hers, Agatha Cromwell, in 2006's "Return to Halloweentown." She made a limited number of appearances in the years after, including "One For The Money" opposite Katherine Heigl and "Behind the Candelabra" with Michael Douglas, before passing away in December 2016 — just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, had passed. "She was pure energy & light when she came on stage," her TV daughter, Debra Messing, wrote on Instagram. "... [She was] an inspiration on every level."
Several notable guest stars continued to make their mark
"Will & Grace" was known for having many notable guest stars. One of the most popular of these guest stars was Shelley Morrison, who played Karen's beloved maid, Rosario. After the original series, Morrison mainly stuck to voice acting in shows like "Handy Manny" and "Generator Rex." But after retiring from acting, she decided not to appear in the new iteration of the show. Morrison ultimately passed away in 2019 at the age of 83. "Rosario is one of my all-time favorite characters," Morrison was quoted as saying in an announcement stating her death (per The Times of Israel). "She reminds me a lot of my own mother ..."
Another beloved guest star is Molly Shannon, who played the wacky Val Bassett in both series. Shannon has remained a consistent presence in TV and film with roles in the "Hotel Transylvania" series, "Promising Young Woman," and more. She's even written a children's book and joined her former co-star Sean Hayes on Broadway in "Promises, Promises."
Michael Angarano played Jack's son Elliot in both series, and was an in-demand young actor for most of the 2000's. He's starred in big-name film and television projects since the show, including "Sky High," "Oppenheimer," and "This Is Us." He's even credited his former co-stars with helping him practice his craft from a young age. "... The challenge in a lot of scenes is just to keep a straight face," he told UltimateDisney. "I actually learned that on 'Will & Grace' ... Keeping a straight face is an art form. It really is."