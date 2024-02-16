What Ghislaine Maxwell's Childhood Was Really Like

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving 20 years behind bars for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking scandal. During Ghislaine's criminal trial, her attorneys did their best to change the narrative and present their client in a sympathetic light, digging into her childhood and painting a picture of abuse and neglect.

It's a far cry from the public's image of a pampered and privileged socialite who attended the finest schools, had a bottomless allowance, jetted away on exotic vacays with her billionaire dad, Robert Maxwell, lounged around on his luxurious mega-yacht and ran with the world's elite. Ghislaine's famous acquaintances included former presidents, supermodels, Hollywood A-listers, and everybody's favorite scandal-plagued shady royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Ghislaine's legal eagles had some serious work on their hands if they wanted to tug at the heartstrings. Before she became famous for being one of the world's most notorious criminals, Ghislaine was infamous for her ridiculously lavish lifestyle. She was a constant fixture on Manhattan's glitzy and London's upper-crust 1980s social scenes. The Scotsman notes that Robert "tailor-made a New York company for her" and named his blinged-out boat "The Lady Ghislaine" after his ninth and youngest child. Still, as the old adage goes, money doesn't necessarily buy you happiness, and growing up, Ghislaine was reportedly both spoiled and neglected. We're taking a look at what her childhood was like.