What Ben Shapiro's Wife Mor Shapiro Really Does For A Living

Ben Shapiro has made a career out of sharing every opinion he might have on the biggest hot-button issues dividing America. His wife is the opposite. Not only did Mor Shapiro not pursue a career as a pundit, but she also prefers to keep her thoughts to herself, symbolized by the lack of posts on Instagram and X, previously known as Twitter. However, she does seem to share Ben's conservative views, supported by her inclusion of Ben's tagline (Facts don't care about your feelings, gang) in her Instagram bio.

Both Mor and Ben are practicing Orthodox Jews, something she considered a major factor in her decision to tie the knot with The Daily Wire founder. "It is very important to me to marry someone with the same value systems and practices because being Orthodox is not just in my beliefs, it's also a lifestyle," she told Sacramento Country Day School's The Octagon in 2008, the same year this long-lasting couple married. Ben and Mor are on the same page when it comes to ideologies, but their professional aspirations have always differed.

While Ben studied political science and went on to law school, Mor gravitated toward the sciences. She studied psychobiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she met her future husband. "[Ben] is very understanding and selfless when it comes to school and my other activities," she said. "I'm the same way with all he does." Throughout her marriage, Mor continued to delve into her studies and carve out a career in a lucrative field.