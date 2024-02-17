What Ben Shapiro's Wife Mor Shapiro Really Does For A Living
Ben Shapiro has made a career out of sharing every opinion he might have on the biggest hot-button issues dividing America. His wife is the opposite. Not only did Mor Shapiro not pursue a career as a pundit, but she also prefers to keep her thoughts to herself, symbolized by the lack of posts on Instagram and X, previously known as Twitter. However, she does seem to share Ben's conservative views, supported by her inclusion of Ben's tagline (Facts don't care about your feelings, gang) in her Instagram bio.
Both Mor and Ben are practicing Orthodox Jews, something she considered a major factor in her decision to tie the knot with The Daily Wire founder. "It is very important to me to marry someone with the same value systems and practices because being Orthodox is not just in my beliefs, it's also a lifestyle," she told Sacramento Country Day School's The Octagon in 2008, the same year this long-lasting couple married. Ben and Mor are on the same page when it comes to ideologies, but their professional aspirations have always differed.
While Ben studied political science and went on to law school, Mor gravitated toward the sciences. She studied psychobiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she met her future husband. "[Ben] is very understanding and selfless when it comes to school and my other activities," she said. "I'm the same way with all he does." Throughout her marriage, Mor continued to delve into her studies and carve out a career in a lucrative field.
Mor Shapiro pursued a career in medicine
Mor Shapiro is a doctor specializing in family medicine, U.S. News notes. Mor's main areas of expertise include women's health and behavioral health, according to a DePaul University blog. Despite her traditional training, Mor also incorporates alternative approaches in her practice, including mindfulness techniques and medication, the blog contends. After getting her B.S. in psychobiology at UCLA, Mor went on to earn her M.D. from the university's David Geffen School of Medicine in 2016, completing her residency at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center.
Despite Mor's very Californian background, Ben Shapiro shared she was willing to move to the East Coast for him. "Early in our marriage, my wife was still in college at UCLA, and I was interested in taking a job in New York; she dutifully offered to transfer to a college across the country," he wrote in a 2018 column for Newsweek. And he returned the courtesy when she was accepted into Georgetown University School of Medicine, before learning she got into UCLA. "When she applied to medical school across the country; I offered to move my job," he added.
Mor practiced in Los Angeles until 2020 when the Shapiros left California for South Florida to escape its Democratic policies and politics. Since then, Mor has set up shop in Boca Raton and continues to practice medicine, according to the Florida Department of Health. And as those who follow Ben's work know, he's proud of his wife. Like, really proud.
Ben Shapiro likes to mention his wife's title
Ben Shapiro won't miss a chance to let you know that his wife is a doctor – so much so that it's become a running meme. You can even buy a T-shirt with the words "Ben Shapiro's wife is a doctor" emblazoned across the front. Even his followers give him a hard time on social media. "Does he know his mother is a doctor yet?" an Instagram user asked when Ben announced he and Mor Shapiro had welcomed their fourth child in May 2023.
It seems to have started because Ben likes to use Mor Shapiro's credentials to support his conservative arguments, particularly those pertaining to health or women-related issues. In August 2020, Ben did it to attack Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song "WAP," which celebrates female sexuality using explicit descriptions. But Ben obviously had a different take, suggesting the arousal symptoms experienced by the woman in the song aren't normal. "My doctor wife's differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis [sic]," he tweeted.
But Ben says he has a very good reason for conjuring up Mor's profession as often as he can. "Number one, I'm proud of her because she's a special person and because that takes a lot of work," he started his answer on the Daily Wire before making his wife's feat about himself. "But second of all, it's my accomplishment too, OK? I was here for the whole thing. It's been so long and so terrible," he laughed.