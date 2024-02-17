The Rumored Reason Melania Trump Keeps Barron Out Of The Public Eye

As Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump is only occasionally seen in public. Sure, being a minor during Trump's presidency played a part, but it's Melania Trump's deliberate effort to keep him under wraps that really fuels endless fascination from both journalists and the public.

Many details of Barron's childhood are kept hush-hush. We know the real estate heir was born on March 20, 2006, spending his early years in the luxurious Trump Tower in New York City. Melania emphasized education in her significant role in raising Barron, with her son receiving a private education at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in Manhattan before moving to Washington, D.C., where he attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School. While we rarely see Barron speaking in public, he is reportedly proficient in both English and Melania's native Slovenian.

Much like her son, Melania has been a no-show at several high-profile moments in her husband's life. The former model reportedly did not attend Donald's April 2023 hearing in Manhattan for arraignment on criminal charges. This wasn't wholly surprising, as insiders have claimed she was leading her own life away from Donald's drama. As the former POTUS' 2024 presidential campaign trail intensified, he and Melania weren't photographed in public together for five straight months (until November 2023). While Melania and Barron's secluded life may just be a personal privacy preference, some opine that there's a more specific and strategic reason why the former first lady guards Barron fiercely from public scrutiny.