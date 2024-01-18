Barron Trump Turns Heads Once Again With Latest Public Appearance
Here's why Barron Trump's latest appearance has caught the attention of pop culture enthusiasts.
On January 9, Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs died at the age of 78. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former model and first lady confirmed the news in an emotional statement. "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," she wrote. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law."
Towards the end of her statement, Melania expressed her intention to honor her mother's legacy. Her husband, Donald Trump, echoed similar sentiments on his controversial social media network Truth Social. "This is a very sad night for the Trump family. Melania's great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky," he wrote, per CBS News.
On January 18, Melania mourned Amalija's death with a somber eulogy and funeral held at the Church of Bethesda in Palm Beach, per People. "In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy. Our band was unbreakable," the former first lady said. While all eyes were on Melania and Donald, the pair's son, Barron Trump, managed to turn a few heads due to his appearance.
Social media users react to Barron Trump's growth spurt
On January 18, Melania and Donald Trump celebrated the life of Amalija Knavs with a Palm Beach-based funeral. The solemn event was a family affair, and included appearances from Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump. However, the one attendee who turned quite a few heads was Barron Trump, thanks to his shocking height. In photos taken at the event, the youngest Trump child, who stands at a whopping 6 feet 7 inches tall, was shown towering over his father and mother, who are 6 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, respectively, per Palm Beach Post.
Shortly after the photos hit the web, some social media users took to X to share their reactions to Barron's tall stature. One person wrote, "Damn! He can be a basketball player." Another user commented, "Barron Trump's nickname should be Trump Tower." While genetics has a lot to do with Barron's massive height, Donald joked that his youngest son's growth spurt was due to the late Amalija's cooking. "Great people, great parents to all of us, really. Great parents, but also to Barron. Boy did she take care of Barron," the controversial politician said during an Iowa rally, per The Daily Mail. "That's how he got so tall, he only ate her food."
Barron Trump has always turned heads with his height
Before his appearance at his grandmother's funeral, Barron Trump's height had made various headlines over the years. In 2021, the former first son shocked tabloid readers when he was spotted hovering over his mother, Melania Trump, in Manhattan at only 15 years old, per The New York Post. Some reports also claimed that his tall stature wasn't always celebrated by his father, Donald Trump. During a 2019 interview with Lawrence O'Donnell, journalist Michael Wolff opened up about his book "Siege: Trump Under Fire," which featured a claim that the former president was jealous of his son's height.
"You also report the incredibly peculiar detail that Donald Trump is reportedly jealous of his son's height because at 12 years old, he's apparently growing up," O'Donnell questioned. In response, Wolff claimed that Donald is envious of anyone taller than him because he considers it his schtick. "He's jealous of everyone's height. he never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is," the author explained. "Height is one of his techniques ... remember, Donald Trump is a very large man."
While Donald may not be the biggest fan of Barron's growth, his half-brother Eric, who used to be the tallest Trump child at 6 foot 5 inches, has a more lighthearted outlook. "I'm very mad at Barron because I was the tallest guy in my family until he came along," he explained on the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast in 2021. "My father calls me the short son now, and I'm six-five."