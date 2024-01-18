Barron Trump Turns Heads Once Again With Latest Public Appearance

Here's why Barron Trump's latest appearance has caught the attention of pop culture enthusiasts.

On January 9, Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs died at the age of 78. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former model and first lady confirmed the news in an emotional statement. "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," she wrote. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law."

Towards the end of her statement, Melania expressed her intention to honor her mother's legacy. Her husband, Donald Trump, echoed similar sentiments on his controversial social media network Truth Social. "This is a very sad night for the Trump family. Melania's great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky," he wrote, per CBS News.

On January 18, Melania mourned Amalija's death with a somber eulogy and funeral held at the Church of Bethesda in Palm Beach, per People. "In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy. Our band was unbreakable," the former first lady said. While all eyes were on Melania and Donald, the pair's son, Barron Trump, managed to turn a few heads due to his appearance.