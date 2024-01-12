Relationship Expert Tells Us Donald & Melania Trump Won't Grow Closer After Her Mother's Death

No one wants to deal with a sudden death, but when it happens, people tend to lean on those closest to them for support. During this tragic time, many grow closer with those who are supporting them, but a relationship expert doesn't expect this to happen with Melania Trump and former President Donald Trump after the loss of her mother.

Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away at the age of 78 in January 2024, per Time. The cause of death is unknown, although she was suffering from a "tough illness." The former first lady confirmed the news on social media, saying, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija." Melania continued, "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

Melania had a close relationship with her mother, per People. Amalija would often care for her grandson, Barron Trump, and was a support system for Melania. A source shared, "They love her. She is unselfish and takes care of the family. Melania has always been super good with her mom as well as Barron." The sudden loss is surely having the former first lady leaning on those who love her. But, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, doesn't think this sudden loss will bring Donald and Melania closer.