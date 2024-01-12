Relationship Expert Tells Us Donald & Melania Trump Won't Grow Closer After Her Mother's Death
No one wants to deal with a sudden death, but when it happens, people tend to lean on those closest to them for support. During this tragic time, many grow closer with those who are supporting them, but a relationship expert doesn't expect this to happen with Melania Trump and former President Donald Trump after the loss of her mother.
Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away at the age of 78 in January 2024, per Time. The cause of death is unknown, although she was suffering from a "tough illness." The former first lady confirmed the news on social media, saying, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija." Melania continued, "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."
Melania had a close relationship with her mother, per People. Amalija would often care for her grandson, Barron Trump, and was a support system for Melania. A source shared, "They love her. She is unselfish and takes care of the family. Melania has always been super good with her mom as well as Barron." The sudden loss is surely having the former first lady leaning on those who love her. But, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, doesn't think this sudden loss will bring Donald and Melania closer.
Donald's busy life will prevent him from getting closer to Melania
Donald Trump honored Melania Trump's mom, Amalija Knavs, on Truth Social. The former president wrote, "Melania's great and beautiful mother, Amalija, has just gone to a beautiful place in the sky. She was an incredible woman, and will be missed far beyond words!" Donald was saddened by the loss, but relationship expert Susan Trombetti exclusively told Nicki Swift she doesn't see this as a catalyst for him and Melania to grow closer.
Trombetti shared, "Normally, I would say it might bring them closer, but Trump is no ordinary man." Trombetti does think Trump is "empathetic" about Knavs' sudden illness, and he appears to have a "deep respect" for his mother-in-law, but his hectic life will interfere with the closeness he and Melania have following Amalija's death. She explained, "Donald is dealing with a number of trials and charges. Let's not forget he is also running for president, and it's an election year." She continued, "I think the man is extremely busy if nothing else, and he probably doesn't have much time to be closer to Melania."
As for Melania, Trombetti acknowledges she is an independent person, but death can stir up new feelings. She said, "There's a slight chance she could say life is too short and move on if she is unhappy, but she appears to like her life." In the end, Trombetti believes Melania will deal with the loss of her mother on her own.