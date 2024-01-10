Inside Donald Trump's Relationship With Melania's Late Mother Amalija

Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party to ring in 2024, but his wife Melania Trump was noticeably absent. During the soiree, the former president announced that his wife was away looking after her ailing mother, Amalija Knavs. "Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering," Donald told the crowd on December 31, 2023, in a clip that was recorded by an attendee. "And we just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible," he added about his mother-in-law.

Unfortunately, Melania's mother's health worsened, and the former first lady announced her death on January 9. "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," Melania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity," she added. Her mother was born in Austria, and moved to Slovenia where she worked in a textile factory and raised Melania and her sister alongside her husband Viktor Knavs.

After his wife announced Amalija's death, Donald had kind words for his mother-in-law. "This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!!" he wrote on Truth Social on January 9. "She was an incredible woman, and will be missed far beyond words!" Afterwards, Donald posted a sweet photo of himself and Amalija. Melania's mother had been a fixture in the Trump family during Donald's presidency, and was close to her grandson, Barron Trump.