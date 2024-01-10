Inside Donald Trump's Relationship With Melania's Late Mother Amalija
Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party to ring in 2024, but his wife Melania Trump was noticeably absent. During the soiree, the former president announced that his wife was away looking after her ailing mother, Amalija Knavs. "Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering," Donald told the crowd on December 31, 2023, in a clip that was recorded by an attendee. "And we just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible," he added about his mother-in-law.
Unfortunately, Melania's mother's health worsened, and the former first lady announced her death on January 9. "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," Melania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity," she added. Her mother was born in Austria, and moved to Slovenia where she worked in a textile factory and raised Melania and her sister alongside her husband Viktor Knavs.
After his wife announced Amalija's death, Donald had kind words for his mother-in-law. "This is a very sad night for the entire Trump family!!!" he wrote on Truth Social on January 9. "She was an incredible woman, and will be missed far beyond words!" Afterwards, Donald posted a sweet photo of himself and Amalija. Melania's mother had been a fixture in the Trump family during Donald's presidency, and was close to her grandson, Barron Trump.
Melania Trump's parents spent a lot of time at the White House
In the early days when Donald Trump was in office, Melania Trump lived at Trump Tower with Barron Trump, and her parents Amalija Knavs and Viktor Knavs. As a result, Amalija became very close to her grandson. "[Amalija] has an excellent relationship with Melania and with Barron," a source told People on January 9, after news of Amalija's death was announced. "There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald," the insider added.
When Melania finally moved into the White House with Barron to join her husband in June 2017, she was accompanied by her parents. Barron's grandparents were described by Politico at the time as being "hyperinvolved" in his life. Shortly after the move, Amalija and Viktor joined the Trumps for a vacation to Camp David — the presidential retreat — for Father's Day weekend 2017. While Amalija and her husband did not move into the White House, they visited often and split their weekends with the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago or Trump National Golf Club.
Not only were Melania's parents present for family events, but they also showed support for their daughter and Donald at public events. Amalija and Viktor attended the 2020 Republican National Convention where Melania addressed them. "It is because of you that I am standing here today," she said, per Town & Country. The Knavs were sworn in as U.S. citizen's during Donald's presidency, which was a topic of controversy.
People thought the Knavs and Trumps were lookalikes
In August 2018, both Amalija Knvas and Viktor Knavs were sworn in as U.S. citizens. Melania Trump's parents were ushered quietly into the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York, which is across the street from the Federal Building where people are typically sworn in. Neither Donald Trump or Melania were present, as they were vacationing at the time. "This golden experiment, these doors that are in America, remain hinged open to beautiful people as they have today," Michael Wildes, a lawyer for the Knavs, told the Associated Press at the time. Reportedly, Melania had sponsored the green cards for her parents.
Melania's parents receiving their citizenships became headline news, as previously Donald had staunchly opposed that form of immigration. "CHAIN MIGRATION cannot be allowed to be part of any legislation on Immigration!" the then-president tweeted in 2017.
Perhaps Donald had no issue with Amalija and Viktor immigrating because he saw a reflection of himself and Melania in them. At least other people noticed striking similarities between Amalija and Viktor, and Melania and Donald. A photo of Melania's parents went viral on Twitter in 2017. "Why do Melania's parents look like stunt doubles for her and Donald," a user wrote on X alongside the photo. Although, not everybody saw the resemblance. "No wonder [Melania] is so nice looking! Look at Momma! The Dad is better looking than Donald by far," one person replied.