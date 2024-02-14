Joe Alwyn Isn't Letting The Angry Swifties Hold Him Back From Public Life

Joe Alwyn is proving he is "Fearless" and not letting Swifties get in the way of him living his life. It's no secret that Taylor Swift fans do not like the actor, and it's not just because of the breakup. Swift's romance with Alwyn lasted for six years, but little is known about their relationship because they kept it private, so private that even die-hard Swifties didn't know the details of their romance. In 2018, the "Favourite" actor spoke with Total Film (via People) about keeping his relationship under wraps. "For me, I just don't feel it's something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don't know about it, and it's just not theirs to have," he said.

After six years together, Alwyn and Swift's relationship came to an end in April 2023, and Swifties could not be more relieved. According to a source from People, the couple ultimately split due to "differences in their personalities." After the breakup, Swifties defended the "Karma" singer, as many felt that Alwyn didn't let her shine in the way the world intended her to. The Alwyn hate train has been in full force ever since, and Swifties have taken to social media to call out the actor. One X user tweeted, "the equivalent of joe alwyn of buildings...just jobless and using taylor for clout." This is just one of many hate comments geared toward Alwyn, but he isn't letting all backlash stop him from being in the public eye.