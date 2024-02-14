Joe Alwyn Isn't Letting The Angry Swifties Hold Him Back From Public Life
Joe Alwyn is proving he is "Fearless" and not letting Swifties get in the way of him living his life. It's no secret that Taylor Swift fans do not like the actor, and it's not just because of the breakup. Swift's romance with Alwyn lasted for six years, but little is known about their relationship because they kept it private, so private that even die-hard Swifties didn't know the details of their romance. In 2018, the "Favourite" actor spoke with Total Film (via People) about keeping his relationship under wraps. "For me, I just don't feel it's something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don't know about it, and it's just not theirs to have," he said.
After six years together, Alwyn and Swift's relationship came to an end in April 2023, and Swifties could not be more relieved. According to a source from People, the couple ultimately split due to "differences in their personalities." After the breakup, Swifties defended the "Karma" singer, as many felt that Alwyn didn't let her shine in the way the world intended her to. The Alwyn hate train has been in full force ever since, and Swifties have taken to social media to call out the actor. One X user tweeted, "the equivalent of joe alwyn of buildings...just jobless and using taylor for clout." This is just one of many hate comments geared toward Alwyn, but he isn't letting all backlash stop him from being in the public eye.
Joe Alwyn steps out amid Swiftie hate
Sure, the majority of Taylor Swift fans don't like Joe Alwyn, but that won't make him hide in the shadows forever. In a rare appearance, Alwyn stepped out for the Dunhill pre-BAFTA filmmakers' dinner in London, per Buzzing Pop. "The Favourite" actor rocked the red carpet in a black suit with a peace lily pin, which is said to support a ceasefire in Gaza. After the event, Alwyn left the party with actors Ellie Bamber and Saffron Hocking, per the Daily Mail. Alwyn radiated a confidence that might not make Swifties happy, but we will see if he holds onto that confidence come April.
During the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony, Swift announced her new studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will be released in April, per AP News. All signs point to this album talking about her relationship with Alwyn, and if you don't believe us, just take a look at all the hints so far, compiled by the New York Post. For one, Alwyn was in a group chat with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott called "The Tortured Man Club" — sounds familiar, right? Not just that, but the tracklist hints at potential ties to Alwyn. Swift has one song called "So Long, London," which is where the "Harriet" star is from. So, we will see if Alwyn continues to step out when the album releases or whether he will hide from all the backlash he is bound to get from Swifties.