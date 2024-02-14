Is Reba McEntire Married To Rex Linn? The Singer And Her Man Are Closer Than Ever

Reba McEntire knew Rex Linn for decades before the pair started seeing each other romantically. There was a lot of build up to the two finally sharing a kiss, and the "I'm a Survivor" singer said it was "incredible" when they finally did, as she told Page Six in October 2023. The pair fell head-over-heels for one another quickly, which made many wonder if the singer and actor had plans for marriage.

"If I say I wanna get married, I'm sure he'd say that's fine, but we get along so well right now why rock the boat?" McEntire told E! in January 2023 while discussing the prospect of tying the knot with the "CSI: Miami" actor. Later that year, as the couple became even closer, McEntire was once again asked about walking the aisle. "I told him if he wanted to get married that's up to him totally. He doesn't seem pressured one way or the other," the "Reba" star told Taste of Country in November 2023.

He may not be her husband, but Linn still has an impact on McEntire's career. The "Does He Love You" singer recalled being offered a chance to sing the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl by her manager. "And Rex is bouncing off the walls. 'Absolutely she'll do it!'" she recalled to Apple Music in February. Linn was so amped about his girlfriend's opportunity that he kept pushing her to practice. The couple even joked about betting on McEntire's Super Bowl performance.