Reba McEntire Hasn't Completely Ruled Out Getting Married Again

Reba McEntire's 2015 divorce from Narvel Blackstock caused her a lot of pain. While details of what happened are unclear, Blackstock was linked to McEntire's friend, Laura Putty Stroud, very shortly after the split. McEntire has always avoided discussing the end of the 26-year marriage, though she admitted she didn't have a say in the matter. "The divorce was not my idea," she told CMT's Cody Alan. "I didn't want it in any shape, form or fashion."

McEntire has also been open about the hurt Blackstock caused. "I believe that to forgive is easier than forget. I can never forget some of what he did," she told Parade in 2016. Guided by her faith and a TV role, McEntire was able to move on. When she joined "Young Sheldon" in early 2020, McEntire agreed to go on a date with co-star Rex Linn. "Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl. Tater Tots and Ketchup included," he teased on Instagram that January.

While the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged many a relationship, the lockdown only brought McEntire and Linn closer. "It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with," McEntire said on "Living & Learning with Reba McEntire." Their lives were never the same since sharing those tater tots dipped in ketchup. "We've been inseparable ever since," she said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in October. Her love for Linn is so strong that not even her painful divorce has put her off marriage.