Donald Trump's Ex-Lawyer Claims His Relationship With Daughter-In-Law Lara Isn't So Rosy
According to Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen, Lara Trump had to lay the flattery on thick to win over her father-in-law. Her on-air groveling reaped dividends when Donald finally realized that the woman he'd been denigrating could be a valuable asset in his apparent bid to control the RNC's finances.
On the "Political Beatdown" podcast, Cohen shared his recollection of what Donald said about Lara back when the lawyer was still working for the Trump family. Cohen recalled Donald being opposed to Lara marrying his second-oldest son, Eric Trump, saying that Donald simply was not a fan of her. "He had found somebody else that was working at the Trump Organization that he wanted Eric to marry," Cohen added. At the time of Eric and Lara's 2014 nuptials, Lara was working as a producer for "Inside Edition," so you'd think that Donald would have at least been happy about having access to someone who could potentially help him get favorable news coverage. Cohen didn't elaborate on what exactly Donald found so unappealing about Lara as far as her personality was concerned, but the attorney did share his own assessment of her. "Lara's an idiot, and I don't say it to be mean; I say it because it's true."
Donald managed to say something nice about his daughter-in-law after her wedding, telling People, "Lara is a stunning bride!" But perhaps he was being insincere. According to Cohen, Donald not only trashed Lara's appearance but once failed to immediately recognize her.
Lara Trump's yuge financial promise to her father-in-law
On "Political Beatdown," Michael Cohen claimed that Donald Trump and his two other children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., became a trio of gossipy mean girls whenever Lara Trump and Eric Trump weren't around. "Not only did Donald make fun of [Lara's] looks, but so, of course, did Don and Ivanka," Cohen said. But Lara has tirelessly championed her father on television throughout his two presidential campaigns, and Donald eventually saw her doing so. "He sees this girl, this blonde, talking about him on television, and it caught his attention," said Cohen. "And he's like, 'Whoa, whoa. These are like beautiful things, these are incredible, beautiful things,' and then he realized, 'Oh my God, that's my daughter-in-law.'"
Lara took an active role in helping Donald campaign and fundraise, and in February 2024, her father-in-law announced that she is his pick to serve as RNC co-chair to Michael Whatley. Donald has endorsed Whatley to replace the RNC's current chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel. "Well, what do you do when someone's kissing your a**? Make them the co-chair of the RNC," Cohen said of the move.
Lara tried to score some more brownie points with her father-in-law in an appearance on Newsmax. However, the vow she made might cause some consternation among Republican candidates preparing for tight races in November. Playing to an audience of one, she said that "every single penny" raised by the RNC will go toward Donald's reelection campaign.