Donald Trump's Ex-Lawyer Claims His Relationship With Daughter-In-Law Lara Isn't So Rosy

According to Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen, Lara Trump had to lay the flattery on thick to win over her father-in-law. Her on-air groveling reaped dividends when Donald finally realized that the woman he'd been denigrating could be a valuable asset in his apparent bid to control the RNC's finances.

On the "Political Beatdown" podcast, Cohen shared his recollection of what Donald said about Lara back when the lawyer was still working for the Trump family. Cohen recalled Donald being opposed to Lara marrying his second-oldest son, Eric Trump, saying that Donald simply was not a fan of her. "He had found somebody else that was working at the Trump Organization that he wanted Eric to marry," Cohen added. At the time of Eric and Lara's 2014 nuptials, Lara was working as a producer for "Inside Edition," so you'd think that Donald would have at least been happy about having access to someone who could potentially help him get favorable news coverage. Cohen didn't elaborate on what exactly Donald found so unappealing about Lara as far as her personality was concerned, but the attorney did share his own assessment of her. "Lara's an idiot, and I don't say it to be mean; I say it because it's true."

Donald managed to say something nice about his daughter-in-law after her wedding, telling People, "Lara is a stunning bride!" But perhaps he was being insincere. According to Cohen, Donald not only trashed Lara's appearance but once failed to immediately recognize her.