The Lesser-Known Truth Of Courtney Love

Courtney Love has worn many hats over the course of the three decades or so that she's been in the public eye. She first came to fame when fronting the band Hole, releasing such albums as "Pretty On the Inside," "Live Through This," and "Celebrity Skin." She also found notoriety as the wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, but their brief marriage ended with his tragic self-inflicted death. Love has acted and raised her daughter with Cobain, Frances Bean Cobain.

However, the one full-time job she's held throughout the years has been provocateur; her knack for outrageous comments and occasionally on-the-edge behavior has generated more than her fair share of headlines. She's had her ups and downs, all under the harsh glare of the media spotlight, and she's survived it all. "I've had some successes and I've had some failures," she told interviewer and fellow songstress Lana Del Rey in a Q&A for Interview, "and failure is really hard to overcome."

Often misunderstood but never a shrinking violet, the outspoken star has rarely been at a loss for words, particularly now that she's reached the age when she has one eye cast on her legacy. "History is [a] set of facts that gets incredibly distorted, and the right side of history needs proper stewardship," she told Gwyneth Paltrow in that same Q&A. "It's really hard to do that." With that history in mind, read on to learn even more about the untold truth of Courtney Love.