Trump's Valentine's Day Message To Melania Doesn't Help Rumors About Their Marriage

Love was in the air on Valentine's Day as former President Donald Trump joined the celebration by honoring his wife, Melania Trump. But it wasn't as romantic as you may think. If anything, Donald's gesture only made people question where he and Melania really stand.

Donald and Melania have had a rocky couple of years, primarily thanks to the former president's legal trouble. He's been indicted multiple times and is still attempting to run for president come the 2024 election. But unlike his first presidential run, Melania has been noticeably missing from the campaign trail and events as rumors began circulating that their marriage was not doing well. According to The Mirror, sources revealed that even at their Mar-A-Lago home, Melania and Donald's paths "barely cross." Instead, Melania's focus is geared toward raising their son, Barron Trump.

Rumors of divorce were heightened as Melania renegotiated her prenup for a third time in August 2023. One source said the former first lady wanted to secure her and Barron's future as Donald's legal issues mounted. Melania's prenup actions made many wonder whether she would finally pull the plug on their marriage. A source gave insight into this, sharing, "It's not that she threatened to leave him. It's definitely the underlying idea." It's unclear what the future holds for Melania and Donald's union, but the former president's Valentine's Day gesture is definitely not quelling the divorce rumors.