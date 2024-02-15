Trump's Valentine's Day Message To Melania Doesn't Help Rumors About Their Marriage
Love was in the air on Valentine's Day as former President Donald Trump joined the celebration by honoring his wife, Melania Trump. But it wasn't as romantic as you may think. If anything, Donald's gesture only made people question where he and Melania really stand.
Donald and Melania have had a rocky couple of years, primarily thanks to the former president's legal trouble. He's been indicted multiple times and is still attempting to run for president come the 2024 election. But unlike his first presidential run, Melania has been noticeably missing from the campaign trail and events as rumors began circulating that their marriage was not doing well. According to The Mirror, sources revealed that even at their Mar-A-Lago home, Melania and Donald's paths "barely cross." Instead, Melania's focus is geared toward raising their son, Barron Trump.
Rumors of divorce were heightened as Melania renegotiated her prenup for a third time in August 2023. One source said the former first lady wanted to secure her and Barron's future as Donald's legal issues mounted. Melania's prenup actions made many wonder whether she would finally pull the plug on their marriage. A source gave insight into this, sharing, "It's not that she threatened to leave him. It's definitely the underlying idea." It's unclear what the future holds for Melania and Donald's union, but the former president's Valentine's Day gesture is definitely not quelling the divorce rumors.
Donald's message for Melania was void of romance
Donald Trump's Valentine's Day gesture for his wife, Melania Trump, fell flat. According to The Guardian, the former president sent an email to his subscribers with the headline, "This is a Valentine's Day letter from Donald J Trump." The contents of the letter included a dedication to his wife, but it was anything but romantic. It started strong with him saying, "Dear Melania: I love you," but it quickly turned south as he continued to say, "Even after every single indictment, arrest and witch hunt, you never left my side. You've always supported me through everything." (Being reminded of the legal issues your husband is facing won't exactly warm your heart.)
However, Donald ended the message on a higher note, saying, "I wouldn't be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness and warmth. You will always mean the world to me, Melania!" Of course, this wasn't just a letter for Melania — Donald asked subscribers for donations and those who donated could potentially get a "personalized message" from the former first lady. To many, it was more of a cash grab than a love letter to Melania, but to be fair, they've never really been the couple to publicize their romance. In 2021, Melania posted a Valentine's Day message but seemingly forgot to mention her hubby, per the Daily Mail. Still, as the Donald and Melania divorce rumors abound, this Valentine's Day message from the president didn't help diffuse the speculation.