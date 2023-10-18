Lawyer Tells Us Melania Trump Is SMART To Renegotiate Her Prenup Amid Donald's Legal Woes

Melania Trump has renegotiated her prenup agreement with Donald Trump multiple times since they tied the knot — if rumors are to be believed. While some may side-eye her decision, legal experts think that it was actually a wise move on her part, especially if she wanted to have her bases covered.

It was in 2020 when reports first surfaced that the former First Lady had requested to work out the kinks in their prenup. In the book "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," released that year, author Mary Jordan claimed that Melania stalled her move to the White House when Donald won the presidency "to amend her financial arrangement," primarily to protect their son Barron Trump's interests. But Melania denied it at the time, with a rep telling People that the claims were BS. "This book belongs in the fiction genre," they said.

Rumors of prenup renegotiations swirled again in 2023 when an anonymous source told Page Six that Melania had once again asked to revisit their agreement in case Donald ended up at the Oval for the second term. "Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron," they explained. While Melania might be motivated solely by financial gain if things take a turn for the worse, high-net-worth family law attorney Holly Davis of Austin-based Kirker Davis LLP exclusively told Nicki Swift that it was a clever decision, considering that Donald is also subject to various lawsuits.