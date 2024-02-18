Inside The Life Of Eminem's Look-Alike Half-Brother Nate Mathers

Look-alike brothers Eminem (born Marshall Mathers III) and Nathan Mathers had tongues wagging when they attended the January NFC Championship together. They still seem pretty close even though it's been more than two decades since the rapper first dropped Nathan's name in "Cleaning Out My Closet". Although Nathan did not have an easy childhood, Eminem was actively involved in his life. A family friend told Salon in 2000, "He was always there for Nathan." Eminem rapped about Nathan's heartbreaking childhood in "Headlights," saying, "Then Nate got taken away by the state at eight years old." Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004, "When he was taken away I always said if I ever get in a position to take him, I would take him ... I tried to apply for full custody when I was 20, but I didn't have the means."

Eminem eventually did get legal custody of his brother, and he became emotional remembering that turbulent period in their lives. As he told Rolling Stone, "I watched him when he was in the foster home. He was so confused. I mean, I cried just going to see him at the foster home." The rapper also recalled the day Nathan was placed into the system, noting that he was the only person allowed to see him. "They had come and got him out of school. He didn't know what the f*** was going on," he said. Now, two decades after that Rolling Stone interview, Nathan has made a life for himself.