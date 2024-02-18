A Look Back At Blake Lively's Star-Studded-Dating History

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been melting our hearts since they started dating in 2011. Given that they have been together for so long, it's sometimes hard to remember they had separate lives before pairing up. But yes, Lively was in other relationships before meeting her husband. Her list of suitors is pretty short, though. "I've had four boyfriends in my whole life. I've never been with anyone that's not a boyfriend," she told Elle in 2012.

For Lively, it's important to build her romantic relationships on a strong friendship foundation. "If I spend time with a man, it's because there's somebody that I know well who has been a friend for a while," she explained. That was the case with Reynolds. She met the "Deadpool" star while filming "Green Lantern" in early 2010, but they didn't start dating until 2011. "We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we went on a double date," he said on the "SmartLess" podcast in 2021.

Luckily for Lively, she and Reynolds are on the same page. "I think [it's] the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends," he told People in 2016. That preference means Lively has had a low-key love life, which she's totally OK with. "I've been with very few people. If I'm not with somebody who really excites or inspires me, then I'd rather be by myself," she told Marie Claire. And her selectivity resulted in some high-profile boyfriends on her list.