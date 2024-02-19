The Tragic Truth About Donald Glover

The following article includes mentions of suicide and mental illness.

Donald Glover, the Emmy-winning creator of "Atlanta," who's also known as the Grammy-winning rapper Childish Gambino, has lived a life filled with success and tragedy. In an interview with Vice, the creator mused that his background helped shape his unique worldview. "I felt free of shame around my own battles with mental illness that I don't believe I inherited, but rather, I was socialized into because of dealing with anti-black racism for my entire life. I do not believe you see as many black people die and be brutalized as I have and not develop anxiety," he said. "I don't think you can live with the level of poverty, housing, and food insecurity that I have and not develop clinical depression... I think my development of these conditions are [sic] proof that I am alive and not just some numb vehicle for domination that I was socialized to be." It seems as if Glover has taken ownership of his narrative, even if it may seem heartbreaking that he has endured so much.

Still, Glover seems to be on a journey of self-discovery where his beliefs and background bleed into his daily grind. He eloquently explained to The New Yorker that he seeks his truth continuously. "Authenticity is the journey of figuring out who you are through what you make," he told the outlet. And if his prolific creativity is anything to go by, we'd have to say that Glover is reaching deep as he bares it all.