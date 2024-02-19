Does Taylor Swift Smoke? The Singer Once Addressed The Topic
Taylor Swift has been making headlines nonstop thanks to her wildly successful Eras Tour and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It seems as though there's nothing that Swift can do without landing herself in the news — which has its pros and its cons. Ever since the "Cruel Summer" singer took her new romance public, all eyes have not only been on her, but also on Kelce. The Super Bowl champ has also taken up real estate on gossip sites, which is definitely a new thing for him.
These days, Kelce is also being scrutinized by the media and by Swifties all over the globe. In fact, he made headlines when he was spotted smoking in his car on the way to practice in October 2023, as evidenced by photos supplied by The Daily Mail. Some fans immediately found themselves wondering if Swift smokes, given that her boyfriend apparently does.
Fortunately, it's something that she has addressed in the past. "I don't want to smoke anything 'cause I sing," she said on an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired in November 2011. That doesn't seem too far fetched either, because Swift does the most when it comes to keeping her voice in tip top shape.
Taylor Swift is very careful about preserving her voice
Taylor Swift is very particular when it comes to her routines and is sure to do everything that she can to preserve her voice before and after her shows. Prior to Swift and Travis Kelce becoming an item, for example, she wouldn't meet up with him at her show at Arrowhead Stadium because she needed to rest her voice. "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said on an episode of the "New Heights" podcast he co-hosts with brother Jason. "I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he added.
Seeing that Swift is very serious about resting her voice, it seems obvious that smoking would be completely out of the question for her. According to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, smoking can damage one's vocal cords. "Frequent damage to the vocal cords can result in changes in the way your voice works and sounds. In some instances, damages may lead to the loss of your voice or chronic laryngitis," the organization claims.
Taylor Swift previously said she doesn't like getting drunk
In addition to telling "60 Minutes" that she doesn't smoke, Taylor Swift also shared that she wasn't a big fan of getting drunk. "I don't really like drinking. I'm not like, 'Man, that's my favorite thing to do.' And I don't drink to get drunk, because that's just not cute," she said at the time.
As Swift has made more public appearances at NFL games to support her boyfriend, however, she has been seen drinking and letting her hair down a bit more than usual. Of course, fans aren't used to seeing this side of Swift, so when she chugged a beer at the Super Bowl, just about everyone was talking about it. On the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce actually said that Swift was "getting plastered." Travis added, "She's done this before. She's a pro."
Despite Swift's decision to let loose a bit, it seems clear that smoking is still out of the question for her. She takes her career very seriously and doesn't seem like the type of person who would put that in jeopardy — regardless of who she's dating.