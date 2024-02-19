Does Taylor Swift Smoke? The Singer Once Addressed The Topic

Taylor Swift has been making headlines nonstop thanks to her wildly successful Eras Tour and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It seems as though there's nothing that Swift can do without landing herself in the news — which has its pros and its cons. Ever since the "Cruel Summer" singer took her new romance public, all eyes have not only been on her, but also on Kelce. The Super Bowl champ has also taken up real estate on gossip sites, which is definitely a new thing for him.

These days, Kelce is also being scrutinized by the media and by Swifties all over the globe. In fact, he made headlines when he was spotted smoking in his car on the way to practice in October 2023, as evidenced by photos supplied by The Daily Mail. Some fans immediately found themselves wondering if Swift smokes, given that her boyfriend apparently does.

Fortunately, it's something that she has addressed in the past. "I don't want to smoke anything 'cause I sing," she said on an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired in November 2011. That doesn't seem too far fetched either, because Swift does the most when it comes to keeping her voice in tip top shape.