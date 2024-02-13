The Shady Side Of Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is an accomplished NFL star and a two-time Super Bowl Champion. In addition to his professional accomplishments, including hosting a popular podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis is known for his lovable yet boisterous personality and uber-daring style that never fails to inspire chitchat on social media. And while no one ever wants to be reduced to their romantic status, at present, Travis is best known for his whirlwind relationship with Taylor Swift, which has dominated headlines since they decided to share their new romance with the world last summer.
That said, Travis also has a shady side that's generated some pretty negative press attention. For example, Kelce verbally ripped into coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII. According to the NY Post, Travis showed major aggression with the 65-year-old coach when he, according to a lip reader, urged him not to cast him aside in the game. "Hey, come on, you f**ker, put me on," Travis reportedly said. He also made physical contact with the coach. Although Travis later downplayed the tense moment by joking that he was professing his love for Reid, social media didn't take kindly to Kelce's meltdown, with one fan tweeting: "Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV. He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT..."
Unfortunately, Travis' shady antics don't end there.
Travis Kelce shaded Jonathan Owens
Green Bay Packers star Jonathan Owens spent the last part of 2023 getting reminded that his wife, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, has a much larger, more devoted fanbase. Unfortunately for Owens, Travis kept that shade train rolling into January 2024 by seemingly being apathetic about Owens' athletic ability during an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. During a conversation about People's Choice "Athlete of the Year" award, Travis's co-host, Jason Kelce, inquired: "How is Simone Biles on this, but her boyfriend isn't?" Travis responded, "Owens? Played some good ball over there, I guess." While his comment wasn't exactly a diss, it definitely didn't seem that Owens made much of an impact on Travis. And he certainly let it be known!
Interestingly, Travis didn't receive much pushback for his comments. As previously stated, over the past few months, Owens hasn't exactly been the most popular with fans who thought that his past comments about being the more desirable partner in their relationship were embarrassing to Biles. "I always say that the men are the catch," Owens said during "The Pivot" podcast. "She did [pull me], though, because I was fighting it. ... At the time, I was afraid to commit. I was like, 'This is my third year [in the NFL], I'm trying ... it's kind of early,' but, you know, it happens when you least expect it."
Travis briefly feuded with Aaron Rodgers
Travis Kelce's decision to promote the Pfizer vaccine garnered criticism from New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers, who graced him with the nickname Mr. Pfizer. Rogers, who has a well-documented history as being anti-Pfizer, called Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" during an October 2023 appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." Kelce initially took the jab in jest. "I thought it was pretty good. With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer," said Kelce during at a press conference. However, Kelceo also threw shade at Rodgers, who's affiliated with Johnson and Johnson — another vaccine-producing company — through his team's owners. "Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson and Johnson family over there," Kelce added.
Eventually, Kelce attempted to end their feud during an episode of his podcast by kindly declining an invitation to debate their stances on a public platform. "I didn't think it was as much of a shot," Kelce said about the debate on the "Paper Route" podcast. "He has his ways. He has his thoughts — how he feels about things. He has a right to have that. How you feel about certain things is up to you, man." Kelce continued, To each his own. I think he was just having fun with it, but I'm no debater, man." Kelce also stressed that there was zero chance he'd ever debate Rodgers in any official capacity. "It's all fun and games, at least between us," he added. "I got all the respect for him."