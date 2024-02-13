The Shady Side Of Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is an accomplished NFL star and a two-time Super Bowl Champion. In addition to his professional accomplishments, including hosting a popular podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis is known for his lovable yet boisterous personality and uber-daring style that never fails to inspire chitchat on social media. And while no one ever wants to be reduced to their romantic status, at present, Travis is best known for his whirlwind relationship with Taylor Swift, which has dominated headlines since they decided to share their new romance with the world last summer.

That said, Travis also has a shady side that's generated some pretty negative press attention. For example, Kelce verbally ripped into coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII. According to the NY Post, Travis showed major aggression with the 65-year-old coach when he, according to a lip reader, urged him not to cast him aside in the game. "Hey, come on, you f**ker, put me on," Travis reportedly said. He also made physical contact with the coach. Although Travis later downplayed the tense moment by joking that he was professing his love for Reid, social media didn't take kindly to Kelce's meltdown, with one fan tweeting: "Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV. He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT..."

Unfortunately, Travis' shady antics don't end there.