Matchmaker Tells Us The Stark Differences Between Travis Kelce And Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift's fans compared Travis Kelce to her ex, Joe Alwyn from the moment she turned up at her first Kansas City Chiefs game. But how different are they?
Swift dated British actor Alwyn between 2017 and 2023. Despite being Swift's most private, low-key relationship, their bond didn't survive long into 2023, according to Entertainment Tonight. Sources who spoke with People claimed that Swift's otherworldly fame contributed to their split. "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," said one source. "The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."
Meanwhile, Swift's relationship with NFL star Kelce is still in its infancy, as they only went public in the last quarter of 2023, per Billboard. Their relationship has been considerably less secretive, as they've happily flaunted their love during multiple public events. For starters, Swift has become Queen of the NFL since she started regularly attending Kelce's games with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce also showed Swift love during The "Eras" tour — not to mention all of the details he's shared about their romance on his podcast.
So, yes, there are obvious differences between Swift's former beau and her present suitor. But In order to dive a little deeper, Nicki Swift reached out to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking to uncover the markers that set Alwyn apart from Kelce.
The differences between Travis Kelce and Joe Alwyn
Travis Kelce and Joe Alwyn each had unique beginning with Taylor Swift, according to matchmaker Susan Trombetti. Kelce pursued Swift, for example, while Swift reportedly pursued Alwyn. "Travis has definitely been the pursuer in the relationship as opposed to Taylor making it happen with Joe," said Trombetti. She went on to add, "A long time ago, Swift said guys don't pursue her and she wanted to be pursued," referring to Swift's past comments to Extra (via Page Six). "Then she was in a six-year relationship with Joe. Maybe someone was in hot pursuit since then besides Travis, but Travis has definitely been the one pursuing her and of course, it appears she returns the feelings."
Kelce and Alwyn also showed their affection for Swift differently. "There was no PDA between her and Joe," continued Trombetti, noting the contrast between Swift's relationship with Kelce. "We have seen photos of Travis and her holding hands, jumping into each others arms, and not shying away from the photos." Trombetti also pointed out the fact that Swift's relationship with Alwyn played out privately, away from the media, while her romance with Travis has pretty much been public since the beginning.
Lastly, Kelce seems to embrace the attention surrounding his romance with Swift, while Alwyn reportedly resented it. "Travis appears to fine and maybe even courts and flirts with the spotlight with Taylor. It's an interesting and fun dynamic, and he definitely appears to be having fun," Trombetti said. "Travis is very enthusiastic about their relationship, whereas Joe was very quiet. Everyone loves to hear their SO sing to the world about how into them they are especially in the beginning stages. Joe didn't do that at all."
Who is more compatible with Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce is the better man for Taylor Swift, according to matchmaker Susan Trombetti.
"Taylor appears to fit more with Travis, but let's not forget their relationship is new," said Trombetti, stressing that they fit on at least a surface level. She went on to explain that their compatibility boils down to two main factors, saying, "Both are media savvy and both seem to be outgoing and enthusiastic about the relationship. Whether it's a long-term fit, it remains to be seen."
Trombetti also stressed the fact that the public doesn't know the couple's personal values or private interactions. "But I definitely think they have enough compatibility such as not being afraid of the spotlight and paps to greenlight this relationship," Trombetti continued. "As a matchmaker, I predict it has the ingredients of long-term compatibility as a great couple."
Of course, it's impossible to know how far Kelce and Swift will be able to take their relationship. But if the chatter surrounding Swift holds any weight, she definitely enjoys Kelce's very pubic love language. "Taylor is so in love," shared a source with Page Six (via Elle). "She just hasn't been with a guy who is so excited and proud to be with her in so long." They continued, "She'd gotten used to having to hide away and lay low whenever she's been in a relationship." Joe Alwyn and another of Swift's exes, Calvin Harris, were named as examples. Regardless, Swift certainly doesn't have to hide her relationship with Kelce.