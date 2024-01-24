Matchmaker Tells Us The Stark Differences Between Travis Kelce And Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's fans compared Travis Kelce to her ex, Joe Alwyn from the moment she turned up at her first Kansas City Chiefs game. But how different are they?

Swift dated British actor Alwyn between 2017 and 2023. Despite being Swift's most private, low-key relationship, their bond didn't survive long into 2023, according to Entertainment Tonight. Sources who spoke with People claimed that Swift's otherworldly fame contributed to their split. "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," said one source. "The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."

Meanwhile, Swift's relationship with NFL star Kelce is still in its infancy, as they only went public in the last quarter of 2023, per Billboard. Their relationship has been considerably less secretive, as they've happily flaunted their love during multiple public events. For starters, Swift has become Queen of the NFL since she started regularly attending Kelce's games with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce also showed Swift love during The "Eras" tour — not to mention all of the details he's shared about their romance on his podcast.

So, yes, there are obvious differences between Swift's former beau and her present suitor. But In order to dive a little deeper, Nicki Swift reached out to Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking to uncover the markers that set Alwyn apart from Kelce.