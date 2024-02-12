Travis Kelce's Shocking 2024 Super Bowl Meltdown On Andy Reid Has Taylor Swift Fans Worried

Travis Kelce may have to take a page out of his girlfriend Taylor Swift's book when it comes to calming down. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen throwing a fit at the team's coach, Andy Reid, in the second quarter of the Super Bowl LVIII, seemingly in a bid to keep himself in the game. Kelce appears to have been swept up in the heat of the moment, considering that it's a high-stakes match, but Swift's fans did not appreciate the shocking outburst. Is this the start of bad blood between Kelce and the Swifties?

The tension flared up when Kelce witnessed his teammate Isiah Pacheco lose control of the ball. Not wanting to be sidelined any longer, an agitated Kelce approached the 65-year-old coach and reportedly demanded to be put back on the field. In the one-sided screaming match, his teammate Jerick McKinnon had to step in, pulling Kelce away from the coach. "After the fumble, he [Kelce] comes over to Andy, he goes, 'Keep me in!' What happened is, on the fumble, he was not in the game ... I think Kelce knows he's like, 'Just keep me in there!'" a sports broadcaster noted (via Page Six).

Unsurprisingly, Swifties can't let go of the fact that the NFL star dating their idol exhibited less-than-stellar behavior. His frustrated fit just screamed "red flag," with some even suggesting that Swift should reconsider their relationship post-game.