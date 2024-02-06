Everything Taylor Swift's Inner Circle Has Said About Travis Kelce

If you want to be Taylor Swift's lover, you've got to get with her friends! Yes, we're talking about the elite club featuring the likes of Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, and apparently, Brittany Mahomes. And sure, the "Cruel Summer" singer's love life doesn't necessarily hinge on her posse's approval, but Swifties eagerly anticipate a greenlight from her besties anyway. With Swift now dating NFL player Travis Kelce — and very openly, may we add — has the Swift Squad given him the thumbs up?

Predictably, so-called sources suggest there's skepticism about Tayvis within the famous friend group. An insider told Us Weekly that Hadid "doesn't agree with the way Taylor has been acting" with the athlete, while another source told Page Six that Gomez was side-eyeing how Swift was being too open about their relationship. "It didn't come from a malicious place, and it's not that she doesn't like them together. She's just concerned about the way it's being navigated," they said.

But here's the real deal: despite what the grapevine says, the Swift Squad is happy that their girl found happiness with a person she can be openly affectionate with, a far cry from her previous relationship (*cough* Joe Alwyn *cough). Not that he needs it, but yes, Kelce has earned the stamp of approval from Swift's BFFs.