Everything Taylor Swift's Inner Circle Has Said About Travis Kelce
If you want to be Taylor Swift's lover, you've got to get with her friends! Yes, we're talking about the elite club featuring the likes of Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, and apparently, Brittany Mahomes. And sure, the "Cruel Summer" singer's love life doesn't necessarily hinge on her posse's approval, but Swifties eagerly anticipate a greenlight from her besties anyway. With Swift now dating NFL player Travis Kelce — and very openly, may we add — has the Swift Squad given him the thumbs up?
Predictably, so-called sources suggest there's skepticism about Tayvis within the famous friend group. An insider told Us Weekly that Hadid "doesn't agree with the way Taylor has been acting" with the athlete, while another source told Page Six that Gomez was side-eyeing how Swift was being too open about their relationship. "It didn't come from a malicious place, and it's not that she doesn't like them together. She's just concerned about the way it's being navigated," they said.
But here's the real deal: despite what the grapevine says, the Swift Squad is happy that their girl found happiness with a person she can be openly affectionate with, a far cry from her previous relationship (*cough* Joe Alwyn *cough). Not that he needs it, but yes, Kelce has earned the stamp of approval from Swift's BFFs.
Taylor's squad endorses her romance with Travis Kelce
Everyone and their mother had already put in their two cents about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance, but we all know that all eyes and ears are focused on what Swift's girlfriends have to say. Supermodel Gigi Hadid was one of the few who publicly offered support, taking to Instagram to dismiss rumors that she and Selena Gomez disapprove of Kelce. "I'm a couple days late to this tag. But didn't the press try this last week w Selena?" she wrote. "Let it be ... we are all over the moon for our girl. Period." Cara Delevingne shared a similar sentiment, telling E! News that she's excited about Swift's latest romance. "I'm so, so happy for her. There's definitely something very different about them," she said. "I'm always rooting for my girl."
Meanwhile, Gomez hasn't said anything publicly, but a source close to her dished to ET that she's all in on Team Tayvis. "Selena thinks this relationship is the real deal for Taylor. She is a big supporter of her and Travis."
Abigail Anderson, a less public figure but Swift's ride-or-die from way back, let her social media behavior do the talking. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Anderson liked a video of Swift performing "Karma" and changing some of the lyrics to serenade the Kansas City Chiefs player at one of "The Eras" tour stops. In the age of Instagram, who needs public commentary when a digital like is already equivalent to a thousand words?
Travis' inner circle approves of Taylor, too
As it turns out, even Travis Kelce's friends and family are placing their bets that he and Taylor Swift may be each other's end game. His brother, Jason, is one of their staunchest supporters, even giving Swift a warm welcome to the NFL in a "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" episode. "Shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom," he said. "Taylor Swift who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year." In all seriousness, though, he's genuinely stoked to see his brother so happy, even though he doesn't always get to witness their relationship firsthand. "It was a lot of fun watching it through social media," he said in another episode. "It was a lot of fun seeing the look on your face."
While his friends were initially floored that Kelce is dating a superstar, they have no doubts that Swift is good for him. "Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him," an insider told People. "They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family." The good news is Swift is at ease with Kelce's crew, as evidenced by how she blends right in with them when she's at the VIP box. "They're genuinely happy together," another source told the outlet. "She's there to support him and cheer him on, and she's fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves."