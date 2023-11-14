Gigi Hadid Makes It Clear Taylor Swift's Inner Circle Fully Ships Travis Kelce

If there's one relationship that's captured the American imagination in 2023, it's that of Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Rumors began swirling about the power couple when Kelce publicly lamented in July that he didn't get the chance to give Swift "a bracelet I made for her" at her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. September, however, was truly the month "Traylor" started sparking serious speculation. On September 24, Swift was seen for the first time at a Chiefs game in Kansas City, departing it side-by-side with Kelce and displaying PDA together later at an afterparty. Spotted since on numerous cozy dinner dates, Swift erased any doubt of Traylor's existence in the most Swift-esque way possible in November. With Kelce in attendance during her Argentinian Eras tour performance of "Karma," she changed one lyric to say, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

However, not all of Swift's friends are reportedly enamored with her new love story. An Us Weekly source claimed that supermodel and BFF Gigi Hadid thinks the "Slut!" singer is moving too fast. "One of the reasons Gigi hasn't attended any of Travis' games is because she doesn't agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]," the insider revealed, claiming Hadid "feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon."

Never afraid to speak her mind, Hadid quickly clapped back at the supposed insider's allegation.