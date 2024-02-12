Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Coordinated 2024 Super Bowl Outfits Are The Definition Of Corny

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally a full-fledged couple, as they've resorted to rocking corny matching outfits. NFL's favorite couple embraced the energy behind Swift's 2022 hit, "Bejeweled," by donning all-black fits that definitely added a bit of shimmer to the sea of red and gold that's taken over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Swift, for her part, made her grand entrance wearing a super cute two-piece look, made up of black jeans with jewel-encrusted cutouts and a black half-shirt. She also honored Travis' jersey number with a #87 necklace. Naturally, the look was quite pricey, as Swift's pants cost $695 alone, per People.

Taylor Swiftâ€™s entire outfit for the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/kCFDlhRydG — ☆A☆ (@the13manuscript) February 11, 2024

Kelce also sparkled in an all-black two-piece look. And if we're taking score, he may have even one-upped Swift in the shimmer department. Kelce's look consisted of a loose-fitting jacket and pants embedded with more glitter and sequins than one person could really ever need. According to People, Kelce looked to the fashion brand Amiri for his look.

Killa Trav ready to shine. pic.twitter.com/cDod5e7zZU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2024

And while the price of Kelce's suit is unknown at this time, a simple pair of patchwork jeans from the brand runs for almost three grand. But that's still not nearly as expensive as the $1 million Kelce is shelling out for a suite at the Super Bowl, per TMZ. Just saying!