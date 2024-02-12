Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Coordinated 2024 Super Bowl Outfits Are The Definition Of Corny
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally a full-fledged couple, as they've resorted to rocking corny matching outfits. NFL's favorite couple embraced the energy behind Swift's 2022 hit, "Bejeweled," by donning all-black fits that definitely added a bit of shimmer to the sea of red and gold that's taken over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Swift, for her part, made her grand entrance wearing a super cute two-piece look, made up of black jeans with jewel-encrusted cutouts and a black half-shirt. She also honored Travis' jersey number with a #87 necklace. Naturally, the look was quite pricey, as Swift's pants cost $695 alone, per People.
Kelce also sparkled in an all-black two-piece look. And if we're taking score, he may have even one-upped Swift in the shimmer department. Kelce's look consisted of a loose-fitting jacket and pants embedded with more glitter and sequins than one person could really ever need. According to People, Kelce looked to the fashion brand Amiri for his look.
And while the price of Kelce's suit is unknown at this time, a simple pair of patchwork jeans from the brand runs for almost three grand. But that's still not nearly as expensive as the $1 million Kelce is shelling out for a suite at the Super Bowl, per TMZ. Just saying!
What social media thinks of Taylor and Travis' looks
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Super Bowl fashion looks have certainly gotten social media talking. It didn't take long at all for the couple's looks to circulate inside and outside of their fan bases, who have shared some spirited takes about the whole matter. For starters, many approve of the couple's looks. "Shut up, they definitely coordinated the fits," tweeted a Swiftie, who generated more approving replies from fans. "They were in the hotel room with their outfits laid out on the bed. 'this looks good together, right?'" tweeted another fan with a very vivid imagination.
Of course, Swift and Kelce always attract a hater or two (or three), meaning there were definitely some serious dunks on their looks — especially Kelce's. For example, the comments under the Kansas City Chiefs' verified Twitter account are not kind. "All that money bruh is making and he shows up in a pair of Hefty bags with a purse," tweeted one fan. "Needs to give Taylor her outfit back," wrote another fan. There were also countless attacks on Kelce's masculinity, which honestly, don't deserve acknowledgement. However, the fan implying that Swift wears the pants in relationship, is definitely hilarious. "Well we know who runs the show," tweeted one fan.