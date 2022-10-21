What's The Real Meaning Of Bejeweled By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift is just as candid as ever on "Midnights," giving fans a peek inside her life through a number of personal tracks. Of course, one of the biggest sources of inspiration for the star on the release appears to be her years long romance with Joe Alwyn. Fans have speculated that several songs seem to relate to her longest romance to date, including on the bonus tracks "Glitch" and the super romantic "Paris."

Swift herself has even confirmed that Alwyn was her muse on at least one song when she opened up about track one, "Lavander Haze." In a video posted to her Instagram account in early October, Swift told fans, "We've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff." We love to see it!

But it sounds like Alwyn may not be the only one of her relationships that inspired songs on "Midnights," as "Bejeweled" may just be referring to potentially two of her famous exes.