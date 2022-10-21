What's The Real Meaning Of Glitch By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Ever since, well, midnight, on October 21, Taylor Swift fans have been desperately trying to decode her every cryptic lyric on "Midnights" to decide what, or more likely who, the superstar is singing about now. The star has always played a little coy when it comes to her songs, rarely, if ever, explicitly confirming exactly what or who her hits are about, though she did give us a little more of an insight into her state of mind before dropping "Midnights," which contains songs including "Mastermind".

Swift teased her new music in a series of videos shared on the Spotify pre-sale page of the album, revealing that the songs on "Midnights" were inspired by five things in particular. Those subjects? According to Swift herself, fantasizing about getting revenge on people, hating herself, considering what could have been had things gone differently, breaking down, and, that old chestnut (of course!) falling in love, per Billboard.

But as fans went wild over all the new music, even more good news came when Swift revealed on Instagram a few hours after the album's release that she'd be dropping an extra seven songs for a special 3am edition. One of those bonus tracks? "Glitch." But which one of her five inspiration categories does "Glitch" fall under? Well, we have our thoughts, and so does social media.