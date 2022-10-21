What's The Real Meaning Of Mastermind By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Given just how excited Swifties have been for Taylor Swift's newest album launch, there can be no doubt that this songstress is a visionary in terms of keeping her fans at the edge of their seats. It only makes sense, then, that "Mastermind" is one of the tracks on "Midnights" ... but what is the song really about?

A quick refresher on "Mastermind." Back in September, Swift premiered her TikTok series, "Midnights Mayhem." Each episode unveiled a song on the "Midnights" track list, by way of a "Technologically advanced device, to help me allow fate to decide exactly what track titles I'm going to be announcing, and in what order." Said device was a cage bearing ping pong balls — and in the series' first installment, she was issued ball 13. That prompted the singer to pick up a red telephone, before revealing the corresponding song title as, "Mastermind." Naturally, the video sparked a ton of debates in the comment section. One questioned if every ball in the cage was 13 — surely not much of a stretch for a true, well, mastermind. Others were more focused on the use of a telephone, though interpretations varied.

"Midnights" promises to be Swift's most personal album yet, so there's no denying that whatever Swift was getting at in that very first "Midnights Mayhem" episode meant something ... but what was it?