What's The Real Meaning Of Paris By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift gave fans quite the shock on October 21. Just three hours after dropping her brand new album, "Midnights," she revealed fans would be getting even more new music with seven very special bonus tracks she managed to keep secret. "Surprise!... There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I'm calling them 3am tracks. Lately I've been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it's 3am and I'm giving them to you now," she told her more than 228 million Instagram followers. Surprise, indeed!

Those unexpected tracks seem to cover a variety of topics, too. We have the likes of "High Infidelity," which tells the story of a wife who feels trapped in her unfulfilling marriage and embarks on an affair. Then we have "Glitch," which some fans believe may be describing the "Blank Space" singer's years long romance with Joe Alwyn actually started off as more of a fling.

But what about "Paris?" We've had a listen to the song named after France's capital, and have a few ideas about what the country turned pop superstar is singing about.