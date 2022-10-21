What's The Real Meaning Of High Infidelity By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think
Taylor Swift had fans in meltdown mode from midnight on October 21 when she finally dropped the highly anticipated album "Midnights." The album touches on a number of different topics, and it's safe to say fans have been carefully listening to every lyric and nuance since to work out what the uber talented singer, songwriter, and storyteller has been singing about.
And there's a lot of sleuthing to do. In addition to the 13 songs fans already knew were included on the album (including "Vigilante S**t" and "Lavender Haze"), Swift announced via Instagram on August 21 at 3am that she'd been releasing a further seven songs. "There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I'm calling them 3am tracks. Lately I've been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you," she shared in the caption of a snap showing her sitting at the piano.
Amongst those tracks was the mid-tempo "Glitch," which appears to tell a sweet story about how her romance with Joe Alwyn blossomed from something casual into something far more. "High Infidelity" is another track Swift gifted her Swifties three hours after the initial release, but what the heck is it all about? Well, we've been doing some Swiftie Song Surveillance. Are you ready for it?
Taylor Swift's High Infidelity tells the story of a cheating lover
Taylor Swift sings about cheating on "High Infidelity," with the song seemingly told from the perspective of a married woman who falls in love with another man after feeling abandoned by her husband. Per Genius, the star sings, "You know there's many different ways/That you can kill the one you love/The slowest way is never loving them enough." She then reveals the protagonist stepped out on her husband, noting, "Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?/Do I really have to tell you how he brought me back to life?" The song appears to suggest the main character is in a marriage that seems perfect from the outside (she even refers to sharp picket fences), but was never actually something she wanted. "Storm coming, good husband/Bad omen/Dragged my feet right down the aisle/At the house lonely, good money," she croons.
Of course, Swift's never been married, which suggests this one is more fantasy than something she herself has gone through, though fans have still been doing their sleuthing. Plenty took to Twitter to share snaps of Swift on April 29 over the years, including in 2012 when she attended a party thrown by ex-"Glee" star Dianna Agron (of course, we've all heard the unfounded rumors about a possible friendship turned more). Others suggested though, if the song does relate to Swift, it could have more to do with her ex, Calvin Harris, and Joe Alwyn.