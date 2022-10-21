What's The Real Meaning Of High Infidelity By Taylor Swift? Here's What We Think

Taylor Swift had fans in meltdown mode from midnight on October 21 when she finally dropped the highly anticipated album "Midnights." The album touches on a number of different topics, and it's safe to say fans have been carefully listening to every lyric and nuance since to work out what the uber talented singer, songwriter, and storyteller has been singing about.

And there's a lot of sleuthing to do. In addition to the 13 songs fans already knew were included on the album (including "Vigilante S**t" and "Lavender Haze"), Swift announced via Instagram on August 21 at 3am that she'd been releasing a further seven songs. "There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I'm calling them 3am tracks. Lately I've been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you," she shared in the caption of a snap showing her sitting at the piano.

Amongst those tracks was the mid-tempo "Glitch," which appears to tell a sweet story about how her romance with Joe Alwyn blossomed from something casual into something far more. "High Infidelity" is another track Swift gifted her Swifties three hours after the initial release, but what the heck is it all about? Well, we've been doing some Swiftie Song Surveillance. Are you ready for it?